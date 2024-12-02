Video interview Money20/20 Europe: Freemarket on cross-border challenges and solutions

Freemarket, an 11-year-old company, is making significant strides in the financial sector by integrating with global banking partners to support SMEs, payment service providers, money service bureaus, and sectors like CFD, Forex, and cryptocurrency. The company is addressing the challenges of market access and high costs, particularly for new entrants and underserved segments.

Freemarket’s platform simplifies the industry by offering an integrated ecosystem that removes the complexities of decentralized banking access. With a focus on continual investment in technology and product development, Freemarket provides a comprehensive one-stop shop for payments and foreign exchange services. Their dedication to personalized client support includes regular global client visits and tailored solutions to address specific needs and challenges.

Freemarket also enhances flexibility in cross-border payments with direct API connectivity, facilitating efficient multi-currency transactions and optimal payment routing. This integration ensures the most efficient and cost-effective routes for global payments, significantly improving the client experience. By streamlining processes and reducing costs, Freemarket is effectively meeting industry challenges with practical and innovative solutions.





About Karl Turnbull

Karl is a career Transaction Banker, with over 25 years in the market, specialising in payments, trade, CLS, liquidity and cash management, having worked for many global institutions (including ABN AMRO, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, RBS/NatWest & SWIFT) structuring and leading sales teams with a broad regional coverage responsibility. Significantly, he was part of the core team helping to build Starling Banking Services, a division of a new challenger Bank in the UK. He was responsible for leading their end to end corporate and institutional client segment, sales, RM, compliance, and financial crime activities. He successfully built and evolved this segment, across both payments and banking-as-a-service/embedded finance. More recently Karl was the Chief Commercial Officer for Adhara, driving the adoption of tokenized digital assets in the FX, Payment, and Capital Markets space for Tier 1 global Banks.





About Freemarket

Freemarket handles the complexity of cross-border payments, so SMEs can focus on what matters most: growth. By partnering with banks, fintechs and NBFIs, our platform offers the speed, security and resilience you need to unlock more currencies and markets for your business, confidently.