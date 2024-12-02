We all agree that payment orchestration is one of the hottest trends in the payments industry. During our conversation with Alex Benjamin at Money20/20 in Amsterdam, he revealed the secret sauce behind effective in-person payment orchestration: simplifying the complex nature of payments through a single platform. This involves routing to multiple acquirers, offering a variety of payment options, and providing faster access to markets in an otherwise complicated landscape.

When it comes to in-person payments, the process is more challenging compared to online payments due to the need for physical devices at the POS and various regulations coming with it. Alex highlighted that stitching together the online world is easier than dealing with offline payments. In-person payments require consolidating the entire value chain, including software management, payment management, and the payment gateway. Aevi’s in-person payment orchestration platform integrates all these aspects, avoiding fragmentation and enhancing efficiency.

Alex emphasised the importance for payment providers and businesses to understand the contingencies that hardware introduces in the offline world, which can limit flexibility. However, Aevi's end-to-end platform effectively removes this complexity, orchestrating in-person payments seamlessly.

Watch the interview to discover what makes Aevi’s solution unique compared to other payment orchestration providers and learn about the strategic partnerships and innovations Aevi is exploring to enhance its services. Feel free to share your feedback with us.

About Alex Benjamin

Alex, Head of Business Development at Aevi, leads the development and implementation of expansion strategies across North America and Europe. With over 16 years of experience in the payments industry, he is a passionate executive with extensive expertise in FinTech, payment processing, integrated payment solutions, and the future of payments.

About Aevi

Aevi, the leading expert in in-person payments, driving innovation at the digital checkout. Their mission: Creating a more open world where anyone, anywhere, can accept or make any type of payment. Aevi connects digital and physical channels and orchestrates seamless checkout flows, utilising their open in-person payment orchestration platform.



