Video interview Money20/20: Convera's Fintech 2025+ report findings





This report explores emerging trends and technologies in global commerce, focusing on cross-border and real-time payments. It highlights how advancements like digital technologies can drive market growth and improve customer experiences.

The report predicts significant growth in the wholesale market, expected to reach USD 230 trillion, and the retail market, projected at over USD 60 trillion, driven largely by B2B payments. It also forecasts a shift in the largest cross-border payments market from North America to the APAC region by 2030, due to rapid economic growth and increased intra-regional trade.

Real-time payments are emphasised as transformative, improving economic efficiency and financial inclusion. The report offers valuable insights for businesses and financial institutions navigating the evolving payments landscape.

Jennifer Parker, Convera's Chief Commercial Officer, has over 20 years of experience in SaaS, payments, and fintech. She excels in scaling hyper-growth businesses and structuring high-performance teams. Formerly Chief Revenue Officer at JP Morgan Chase, she co-chaired their Commercial Bank Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee. Jennifer serves on Base Ventures' Advisory Council and PYXERA Global's board, supporting underserved communities. She holds a B.S. in Accounting from Texas Southern University.

Steven Dooley is Head of Market Insights at Convera. Steven’s worked in financial services for more than 20 years. Originally covering markets as a journalist, Steven later worked as an investment specialist at global fund management group Aviva Investors and head of trading at research house Australian Stock Report. Steven makes regular appearances in the business media, including Bloomberg, Sky News, and Ausbiz.

Convera is a leading global payments company specializing in cross-border transactions and real-time payments, providing innovative financial solutions to businesses and institutions to enhance efficiency and economic growth.