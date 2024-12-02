At Money 20/20, Brady Harris discussed the exciting synergies between IXOPAY and TokenEx that led to their successful merger. He highlighted several key strengths, including TokenEx's top-class tokenisation solution, which can be seamlessly embedded within any payment orchestration platform as a standalone product. Both companies were targeting similar customer bases, creating opportunities to cross-sell products and expand their client portfolios.

As the payments industry rapidly evolves, Harris emphasised the importance of developing more secure solutions to mitigate fraud and risks. He explained how tokenisation can become the gold standard for transmitting sensitive data, offering robust protection against breaches. The IXOPAY/TokenEx merger positions the combined entity to enable business participants to innovate and ensure safe and secure transactions.

Looking ahead, Harris predicted that with numerous fintechs involved in payments optimisation, we will see more partnerships, acquisitions, and investments, leading to a greater bundling of products and services.

About Brady Harris

Brady Harris, a Top 3 CEO on Glassdoor, has over 20 years in fintech and payments. As CEO of Dwolla, he grew annual payment volumes from USD 10 billion to USD 70 billion. Previously, as President of Payscape, he facilitated its merger with Payroc. His expertise in scaling companies and mergers is vital as IXOPAY aims to be a leading payment solution.

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY, a TokenEx Company, is a complete payment optimisation platform that gives merchants unprecedented control over revenue and the competitive edge to thrive in global commerce. Its product suite is built to address the challenges of supporting multiple payment processors with Omnichannel Tokenization, Payments Orchestration, and Card Lifecycle Management.



