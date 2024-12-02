In the fast-paced world of payment processing, innovation and collaboration are the keys to success. Solidgate, a rapidly growing payment orchestration platform, has exemplified this through its strategic partnership with Silverflow. Together, they have revolutionised payment performance and empowered merchants across industries to achieve their ambitious growth goals. Here’s a closer look at how this partnership has delivered tangible results.

The role of partnerships in driving success

According to Yurii Candela, Chief Business Development Officer at Solidgate, partnerships are central to Solidgate’s ecosystem. ‘Payments are built around partnerships. While some features can be developed in-house, many require strong collaborations with counterparts to boost innovation and product capabilities,’ Yurii explains.

One of these pivotal collaborations is with Silverflow, a partnership that has streamlined Solidgate’s go-to-market strategies and introduced cutting-edge features that improve payment processing efficiency.

Key challenges for subscription-based businesses

Solidgate’s merchant clients, particularly those in subscription-based industries, face challenges in:

Churn and retention: subscriptions rely on renewals, making payment performance a critical factor.

Data optimisation: access to detailed payment data enables better decision-making and conversion.

How Silverflow addressed these challenges

Improved payment data management: Silverflow’s innovative data handling capabilities, including its Visa scheme calculator, provide Solidgate with unparalleled insights. These tools allow enterprise merchants to understand the breakdown of fees, such as interchange and scheme costs, enabling precise optimisations. Accelerated feature deployment: by partnering with Silverflow, Solidgate reduced the time to implement advanced features like network tokenization from months to mere weeks. This agility is vital for a fast-growing platform. Upgraded network tokenization: network tokenization on initial payments significantly improves acceptance rates. ‘By enabling network tokens on first payments, we’ve seen a 7-8% increase in approval rates, which translates to millions of dollars in incremental revenue for our merchants,’ Yurii notes. Optimised cost management: the ability to reconcile payment data at a granular level has helped Solidgate optimise routing techniques and reduce costs by 5-10 basis points on large volumes. ‘This level of transparency and efficiency is invaluable for both us and our clients,’ Yurii adds. Regulatory compliance and authentication: Silverflow’s support in managing strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements and frictionless payment experiences ensures compliance with regulations like PSD2 while maintaining high conversion rates.





Impact on bottom line and productivity

The collaboration with Silverflow has driven a 20% improvement in Solidgate’s bottom line. Improved productivity, faster deployment of features, and the ability to scale effectively are just some of the tangible benefits realised through this strategic partnership.





Future plans

Solidgate’s partnership with Silverflow is far from over. With a shared vision of innovation and excellence, the two companies are set to explore new features and solutions that will further revolutionise payment orchestration and empower merchants globally.

About Solidgate

Solidgate is a leading payment orchestration platform with over 200 clients, processing over USD 5 billion annually. Serving merchants in online retail, ecommerce marketplaces, digital goods, and subscription-based businesses, Solidgate specialises in optimising monetisation for consumer subscription models. With an ambitious target of reaching USD 100 billion in processed transactions within five years, the company continues to sustain impressive year-over-year growth.