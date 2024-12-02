[VIDEO] In the transactional internet we will have control of our own data: interview with Douwe Lycklama, INNOPAY

In October 2019, INNOPAY consultants Chiel Liezenberg, Douwe Lycklama, and Shikko Nijland launched the English-language hard copy and e-book version of ‘Everything Transaction’. In April 2019, the Dutch version of the book was awarded the title ‘Management Book of the Year 2019’ in the Netherlands.

Authors address themes such as platforms, digital trust and data sharing, aiming to support business leaders in achieving better navigation in the digital world. From the perspective that everything is a transaction, the writers distinguish hypes from reality when it comes to technology-driven developments. This includes aspects such as blockchain, big data, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and biometrics. The book is also an appeal to business leaders to start working together today on the future of digital transactions. Here at The Paypers we were lucky to get a preview of the book and talk to Douwe about the book's main takeaways.

The book is available via www.everythingtransaction.com. To find out more about the book, check out our interview with Douwe Lycklama.

About Douwe Lycklama

Douwe Lycklama is co-founded of INNOPAY and one of the thought leaders of digital transactions, like paying, billing, identity, data sharing and applicable regulation. His drive is to bring innovation in these areas to businesses and governments and help them innovate together to make opportunities in digitization a reality.

About INNOPAY

INNOPAY is a consultancy firm specialised in digital transactions. We help companies anywhere in the world to harness the full potential of the digital transactions era. We do this by delivering strategy, product development and implementation support in the domain of Digital Identity, Data Sharing, Open Banking, Payments and Digital CSR.

Our services capture the entire strategic and operational spectrum of our client’s business, the technology they deploy, and the way they respond to local and international regulations. We have grown from strength to strength since our foundation in 2002 and operate from our offices in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Berlin. Our head office is located in The Netherlands, where we have the #1 market position.

We are a founding member of Holland FinTech, a financial technology hub with links to the rest of Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia. Our team consists of over 60 experienced domain experts who regularly advise a wide range of global organisations.