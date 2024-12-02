[VIDEO] Digital Identity Summit 2019, London: Interview with Paul Rodgers, Vendorcom on SCA readiness

About Paul Rodgers

Paul is Chairman & Founder of European payments community, Vendorcom; European Evangelist at the World Wide Web Consortium for the Payments Sector; Mentor at fintech accelerator, Level 39; and Member of the UK Payments Systems Regulator Panel and provided the secretariat for the All Party Parliamentary Group on Payment Systems in the last session of the UK Parliament.

Paul is passionate about the payments industry and the benefits to be gained by driving innovation through collaboration. His work with Vendorcom ensures that all stakeholders in the industry are connected and have access to authoritative, independent information on strategic and innovative developments, standards, regulation and market opportunities. Paul is recognised for his broad perspective on industry matters as well as his independence, authority and pragmatism in dealing with the increasingly complex change that both merchants and solutions suppliers face.

About Vendorcom

Vendorcom is a forum/hub that connects seekers, solvers and shapers in the European Payments Community. It has the primary aim of building a sense of community in the payments sector, enabling all stakeholder groups to provide more innovative, effective and secure solutions to merchants of all types through collaboration on common issues.

Over the course of the last 15 years, Vendorcom has helped to shape the collaborative/competitive landscape in payments and has developed its reputation as Europes definitive forum for keeping in touch with whats what and whos who in payments. It is the most trusted, independent forum for both solutions providers and service users of payment systems in Europe.