[Video] Aevi at Money20/20 Europe 2022 – Setting payments free

Watch the video to learn more about:

Innovations and new payments developments;

Aevi `s major rebranding project: Aevi`s new identity, the rationale behind the rebranding, and how it will benefit Aevi’s clients in the future;

The culture of collaboration and new opportunities in the payments chain;

The challenges in the payments industry right now and how Aevi is addressing these challenges;

The benefits of payments orchestration and integration and how payment orchestration can support merchant growth;

What the future looks for Aevi.

About Mike Camerling

Mike Camerling is an advocate for choice and freedom in payments, a passion he injects into Aevi as CEO. Having over 15 years of experience in managing companies providing technology to every type of retailer, Mike is paving the way for Aevi to become a global company being the leading platform for the payments industry providing choice, collaboration, and openness. Mike is not believing in limits to innovation, he likes to connect the dots and build organisations to match vision and strategy. His passion continues to inspire his team and drive Aevi’s mission of setting payments free forward every day.

About Aevi

Aevi`s mission is to build a more open world, where anyone, anywhere, can take or make any kind of payment. Open. Device-agnostic. Solution-independent. Aevi’s cloud-based platform lets payments and transaction data flow across all channels and consumer touchpoints.

As the in-person payments expert, Aevi connects digital and in-person channels, orchestrates checkout flows, and sets transaction data-free. Today, the award-winning FinTech Aevi operates across Europe, Australia and the US with offices in London, Prague and Paderborn. Setting payments free | Aevi.com