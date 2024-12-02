In the ever-evolving landscape of commerce, a term has risen to prominence, captivating the attention of industry professionals and merchants alike. Payment orchestration, with its enigmatic allure, has become the buzzword of the past year. However, amidst the fervour surrounding this concept, a crucial question lingers: What does payment orchestration truly entail in practice?

To shed light on this intriguing phenomenon, we had the privilege of sitting down with two esteemed experts in the field: Louise Garratt, Head of Relationship Management at APEXX Global, and Corey Murphy, Director of Customer Transactions, Insights, and Delivery at CarTrawler.

In an exclusive interview held at MRC Barcelona 2023, they generously share their invaluable insights and illuminate the profound benefits that payment orchestration brings to merchants.





About Louise Garratt

Louise brings a wealth of experience from across the payment ecosystem, having held roles at Virgin Atlantic, where she managed the company’s global payment strategy and leading insurer LV=. Following this, Louise was Senior Payments Manager at easyJet, where she established the payments system for the newly formed easyJet Holidays business in addition to navigating the upcoming Secure Customer Authentication requirements and their impact on the airline. Most recently, Louise was Senior Manager of International Consumer Payments for The Walt Disney Company, where she managed all Direct-to-Consumer lines of business across the EMEA region. In this role, Louise managed a wide variety of stakeholders across the streaming, retail, parks, and resorts businesses.

About Corey Murphy

Corey leads CarTralwer's Customer Transactions, Insights & Delivery departments. These departments are responsible for seven operations (Delivery, Success, Insights, Payments, Fraud, Chargebacks, and Refunds) within a Customer-focused function.

About APEXX Global

APEXX acts as a Payment Orchestration platform combining all the world's acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and Alternative Payment Methods into a single integration. APEXX consults its enterprise-level customers to consolidate their global Payment Service Provider relationships and display all their reporting and transactional data in a single interface.

About CarTrawler

CarTrawler is the Human Traveltech Company and the leading B2B provider of technology solutions for the global travel industry. Our purpose is driving successful partnerships, meaning we exist to drive loyalty and repeat business for our partners around the world, through the nurturing of powerful relationships, data-driven innovation, and human connections.



