What are the main differences between payments orchestration and payment optimisation?

Payment orchestration and payment optimisation are critical components of a robust payment strategy. Payment orchestration is the underlying platform enabling the comprehensive management and integration of various payment methods, gateways, and service providers within a unified platform. It focuses on streamlining the increasingly fragmented payment landscape, automating workflows, and ensuring seamless processing across multiple channels and regions.This approach minimisesmanual intervention and errors, providing a consistent and efficient payment experience.

Payment optimisation utilised payment orchestration to perform the continuous improvement of payment processes to enhance efficiency, increase transaction success rates, and reduce costs. It leverages the capabilities of the payment orchestration platform for data analytics, dynamic routing, and retry logic to make informed decisions that improve the overall performance of the payment ecosystem.





What about the synergy between the two? How can payment orchestration enable payment optimisation?

The synergy between payment orchestration and payment optimisation is transformative for businesses. Payment orchestration provides the necessary infrastructure and real-time data insights crucial for effective payment optimisation. By integrating all payment flows into a single platform, orchestration facilitates dynamic routing, optimising the path of each transaction based on criteria such as cost, success rates, and regional preferences.

Additionally, orchestration automates retry logic, reducing transaction failures and enhancing customer experiences. Industry data shows that a well-implemented orchestration system can reduce transaction failures by up to 25%. With a robust orchestration platform in place, businesses can continuously monitor and adjust their payment strategies, leading to ongoing optimisation. This seamless integration of orchestration and optimisation drives higher efficiency, improved customer satisfaction, and increased revenue.





Can you further detail on specific case studies of enterprises that have successfully implemented these solutions?

One notable case involves Cebu Pacific, a leading airline in Southeast Asia, which partnered with CellPoint Digital to optimise its payment processes amidst rapid international expansion. By implementing our Payment Orchestration Platform, Cebu Pacific significantly increased transaction success rates and reduced operational costs. The platform also enabled the airline to support a diverse range of payment methods, enhancing customer satisfaction and boosting booking volumes.

Another success story features Virgin Atlantic, a major UK-based carrier that faced challenges with accessing multiple credit card acquirers and integrating new acquirers due to lengthy development work. Through integrating CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration Platform, Virgin Atlantic streamlined the process of adding new acquirers and alternative payment methods. This led to an optimised payment process, increased acceptance rates, and significant cost savings. Furthermore, the intelligent routing system facilitated better transaction management, supporting the airline’s strategic goals and reducing friction in the payment experience.





How can CellPoint Digital’s unique approach to payment orchestration and future-proofing payment systems?

CellPoint Digital’s approach to payment orchestration is centred on providing financial, operational and customer satisfaction value, based on flexibility, scalability, and innovation. Our platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructures, minimising disruptions while maximising operational efficiency. We leverage real-time data and insights to provide dynamic routing, smart retry logic, and comprehensive fraud prevention, ensuring our clients are always ahead of the curve.

Our commitment to future-proofing payment systems means we stay abreast of technological advancements and regulatory changes, continuously updating our platform to meet evolving needs. This proactive approach ensures that airlines can adapt to new payment methods, regional requirements, and market dynamics, maintaining a competitive edge. Industry forecasts suggest that businesses investing in advanced orchestration platforms can achieve up to a 25% improvement in payment processing efficiency and a 20% reduction in compliance-related risks.





Finally, how can companies leverage CellPoint Digital’s solutions to create and develop strategic advantages for businesses?

Companies can leverage CellPoint Digital’s solutions to create strategic advantages by transforming their payment operations into a growth driver. Our Payment Orchestration Platform provides a unified, efficient, and scalable solution that supports diverse payment methods and enhances transaction success rates. By offering seamless integration and real-time data insights, we empower businesses to dynamically optimise their payment processes.

Additionally, our platform’s flexibility allows for rapid market expansion and the ability to cater to local payment preferences, driving higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Statistics indicate that companies leveraging advanced payment orchestration solutions can see a 20% increase in customer retention rates and a 15% boost in overall revenue. By partnering with CellPoint Digital, companies can reduce costs, increase revenue, and stay ahead of industry trends, ultimately developing a robust and resilient payment ecosystem that supports their strategic goals.

About Kristian Gjerding

Kristian is a visionary entrepreneur and esteemed leader at the forefront of digital transformation and payment solutions. With an extensive background in enterprise business, including notable positions at Amdahl, Network Appliance, and Sun Microsystems, he co-founded CellPoint Digital in 2007. As CEO, Kristian's strategic acumen and operational expertise drive the company's innovation and unwavering commitment to supporting customers in the travel sector. His profound understanding of the payments landscape and ability to navigate complex challenges have positioned CellPoint Digital as a differentiator in the industry.





About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital, the inventor and leader of Payment Orchestration, is a pioneer in shaping the future of payments, with a focus on the airline and travel industry, using it’s cutting-edge Payment Orchestration Platform to enable customers to cut costs and grow revenues by streamlining payments between borders and using different payment methods – making payments work for them across all channels and markets.