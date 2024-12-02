Trust and security drivers: fraud prevention, localised payments, and friendly checkout

How does G2A.COM approach the challenge of localising payment methods to cater to diverse global audiences?

G2A.COM takes a comprehensive approach to localisation, identifying and recommending the most popular payment methods for specific markets and prioritising them accordingly.

At G2A.COM, understanding users’ payment preferences is crucial to providing them with the best possible service. That’s why we take regional differences into account when designing our payment system. For example, we know that digital wallets and cash-based payments are popular in APAC, while in Europe, bank transfers are more common. By tailoring our system to meet these preferences, we can ensure our users have a seamless and hassle-free payment experience. But we don’t stop there. We also offer a wide range of payment options to cater to the varied preferences of our global base. This includes locally-issued cards, digital wallets, local payment methods like Pix and iDEAL, and cash-based payments at convenience stores – all designed to increase conversion rates and reduce cart abandonment. Our goal is to provide customers with a payment system that is familiar, convenient, and secure.











Speaking of security, we understand how important this is to online marketplace users. That’s why we adopt localised payment methods that are better suited to specific payment customs and environments, thus addressing locally recognised payment issues and effectively reducing fraud rates and transaction disputes. Finally, we remain flexible and always monitor changes in payment trends. Our commitment to staying ahead of the curve ensures that we provide the best possible service to G2A’s users – both now and in the future.





Why is it important to communicate payment methods and user experience within the checkout process for a higher conversion rate and better customer experience?

In today’s digital world, businesses must prioritise the customers’ payment experience during checkout to increase conversion rates and customer satisfaction. This can be done by providing clear information about payment methods, guidance on completing transactions, and explaining any additional steps required to complete an order. Partnering with trusted payment platforms such as PayPal or Checkout.com can build credibility and trust, leading to cross-promotions or special offers.

At G2A.COM, we put these aspects first to create an optimised checkout experience. We recently implemented a fast checkout for our Responsive Web Design checkout and increased the average daily orders by 300, resulting in enhanced user satisfaction and ultimately greater revenue. Furthermore, our marketplace has no hidden fees, as these can often contribute to higher shopping cart abandonment rates.

According to global research studies, 56% of customers abandon purchases at checkout when encountering additional costs that they were not informed about beforehand. Emphasising security measures such as SSL encryption and robust fraud prevention, which are standard procedures, builds trust and may address potential customer concerns.











G2A.COM has made efforts towards educating its users about fraud. How does this contribute to the overall effectiveness of fraud prevention strategies within gaming marketplaces?

G2A.COM’s cybersecurity strategy combines AI-driven systems with human oversight to safeguard the platform. Our multi-layered approach includes a dynamic internal cyber defence team, external collaborations, and advanced transaction analysis systems, yielding a fraud rate significantly lower than the industry average (2,9%).

Additionally, G2A.COM educates users on cyber threats – and leverages social media to disseminate safety tips. To combat fraud, our organisation employs comprehensive transaction analysis, collaborates with the broader security community, monitors the dark web, and conducts penetration testing to identify and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Effective communication with our users is also crucial, which is why we make sure they are aware of their rights and responsibilities. This helps build trust in the platform and reduces the risk of chargebacks and disputes. G2A’s commitment to fraud prevention benefits our 30 million users worldwide and the brand’s reputation. It influences the credibility that is recognised by current and future users. Through all these elements, we are creating a safe and secure environment for everyone to access the best digital entertainment content.

This editorial piece was first published in The Paypers' Fintech for Marketplaces and Platforms Report 2024 which taps into the fast, ever-expanding ecommerce industry, being the ultimate source of information for businesses looking to expand and grow their consumer base.





About Dorota Wróbel

Dorota is a results-driven business development expert with 11 years of ecommerce experience, focused on revolutionising online shopping. A strong advocate for women in tech, she believes in the power of diverse teams with interdisciplinary backgrounds. As Chief R&D Officer at G2A.COM, she shapes customer-centric business strategies, leads teams through fast-paced transformation, and manages complex international projects. Previously, she worked in sales, driving commercial success. Dorota is a cycling enthusiast and documentaries geek.

About G2A.COM

G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where 30 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 100 million items. Users can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings: games, DLCs, in-game items, gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning – sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award, alongside Microsoft or Barclay's.