Thunes has disrupted how cross-border payments are made. Establishing a new infrastructure for money movement, it connects the world’s fastest-growing and largest economies across 130 countries.

We spoke to Thunes CEO Peter De Caluwe on the company’s rapid growth, Series C funding announcement, and partnership with Visa. We also discussed Thunes’ role in the future of payments: digital wallets, crypto and CBDCs, and financial and emerging markets. Peter further explained Thunes’ unique company culture and why it is a great place to work.

About Peter De Caluwe

Peter De Caluwe has been shaping innovation in the payments ecosystem since the early 2000s. He began his entrepreneurial journey in online payments and joined Ogone (now Ingenico ePayments) as COO and later CEO, before it was acquired. In 2014, Peter joined Naspers, a global internet group, as CEO of Payments. He was instrumental in launching and growing PayU as a global fintech vertical. He then joined DT One, a global network for mobile top-up and data solutions, where he more than tripled revenue in just three years. At the helm of DT One, Peter incubated and launched Thunes. Under his leadership, Thunes raised more than USD 130 million in funding – and evolved into one of the world's leading payments companies and a globally-recognised fintech brand.





About Thunes

Founded in 2016, Thunes is a global B2B payment infrastructure platform that powers payments for the world’s fastest-growing businesses – from gig economy players such as Uber and Deliveroo and Southeast Asia’s super app Grab to global fintech companies such as PayPal, Remitly, Finastra, and Revolut. Through a single, simple connection, consumers and businesses can send payments to – and get paid in – every corner of the world. Thunes currently supports 80 currencies, enables payments to 132 countries, and helps to accept 300 payment methods. The company also enables advanced compliance, anti-fraud, and anti-money laundering capabilities, setting an international benchmark for sustainable compliance. The company is headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in London, Paris, Shanghai, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Barcelona, Miami, and Nairobi. Current investors include Visa, EDBI, Endeavor Catalyst, Marshall Wace, Bessemer Venture Partners, 01Fintech, Future Shape, Insight Partners, Checkout.com, Helios Investment Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, visit Thunes’ website.