The role of alternative payment methods in boosting the travel industry

How do you see the interplay between local payment methods, BNPL, and crypto payments in creating a comprehensive and inclusive payment ecosystem for global travellers?

The bedrock of any inclusive payment ecosystem is localised payment methods. With trusted methods available during a typically higher-value transaction such as flights, the barrier to booking is removed, and conversion rates increase as the consumer is familiar with the methods. The expanding need for accessibility in payments is where BNPL comes in. Budget-conscious travellers, and typically younger demographics, are actively seeking BNPL options to split the cost of their travel. By partnering with payment providers from all over the world, including favourites such as Klarna, Clearpay, and Affirm, and regularly expanding into new markets, accessibility for our customers is at an all-time high. Alongside BNPL, cryptocurrencies are part of this ecosystem. Although crypto payments are still developing in the travel industry, they have already aided in faster transactions for our tech-savvy customers and increased security due to the innovative blockchain technology and decentralised network. In countries with volatile currencies and limited access to traditional banking, cryptocurrency is a welcomed asset.

A truly inclusive global payment ecosystem depends on the synergy of these elements. Diverse payment options offer choice and convenience to those looking to pay how they want, with the flexibility of splitting the cost of their travel in their local currency and BNPL. Inclusive ecosystems mean accessibility for all; therefore, supporting methods popular in different regions and ensuring clear communication about payment options is incredibly important. Furthermore, the payment landscape is constantly evolving, and staying ahead of the curve is essential to catering to the changing needs of global travellers and positioning the business for future growth.





What steps have you taken or are you considering taking to educate and onboard travellers on using cryptocurrency for bookings?

As the demand for cryptocurrency grows, the need to promote its availability increases. Clear and concise information on cryptocurrency is prevalent on our site so that travellers are educated on the available options. Our dedicated page on cryptocurrencies assists users when deciding whether it’s the right payment method for them, listing all the 100+ providers that our customers can choose from. FAQs are used in conjunction so that quick-fire information can be found and anxiety reduced for first-time crypto users. Education on the topic is essential to building trust and onboarding potential – we also bring our cryptocurrency learnings over to social media to connect with travellers looking to purchase flights with their preferred payment method, be it cryptocurrency, BNPL, or others.





How do you prioritise which local payment methods to integrate, considering factors like transaction volume, cost, and technical feasibility?

The most crucial factors when deciding whether to onboard localised payment methods are market penetration and transaction volume. When analysing our target markets, the popularity of the payment method in that region and the high transaction volume indicate the potential for success on our site. Secondly, technical feasibility, specifically API integration and documentation, is an important factor in determining the prioritisation of a certain payment method. Development time and cost always aim to be kept at a minimum; therefore, integrating a payment method that is as seamless as possible is essential.

When considering the future of the business and the direction we want to go, selecting the right payment methods to integrate with is vital. For new market expansion, partnering with regional providers makes a lot of sense and is key to supporting the overall business strategy for the upcoming months.





From a traveller’s perspective, what are the key advantages they might seek from using BNPL for travel bookings?

The option to pay for trips using BNPL has many benefits for travellers, specifically regarding flexibility, budgeting, and accessibility. BNPL allows travellers to spread the cost of their trip over time, making larger or more expensive journeys more attainable. This appeals particularly to customers who might not have the funds upfront but can comfortably manage smaller, regular payments.

Additionally, we are partnered with more than 20 BNPL providers to help accommodate customers looking for an alternative to traditional payment methods, especially attractive to the younger demographic or those looking to manage their cash flow for typically high-value expenses such as flights. Furthermore, the simplicity and speed of BNPL applications, combined with the fact that they can be integrated into the booking flow, make it a convenient and successful addition to our travel business.





This editorial piece was originally published in The Paypers` Buy Now, Pay Later Report 2025. The report provides thorough insights into one of the fastest-growing alternative payment methods, BNPL, and discusses the main trends and innovations across key markets worldwide.





About Sam Argyle

Sam Argyle is the Managing Director of Alternative Airlines, a leading flight search and booking site dedicated to making travel more accessible and exciting for everyone. An avid traveller himself, Sam is passionate about leveraging technology to improve the travel experience, including exploring the latest payment innovations and emerging trends.

About Alternative Airlines

Alternative Airlines is on a mission to take the friction and frustration out of flight booking, making the experience effortless for travellers everywhere. By partnering with the world’s leading flexible payment brands, we give passengers the power to pay over time. Moreover, by combining next-gen tech with next-level support, we’re innovating the booking process and simplifying the customer experience to give everyone, everywhere the freedom to fly.