The digital wallet effect: transforming loyalty programs, ConnectPay at MPE

Previously, loyalty programs were primarily used for discounts at local stores, but now, loyalty points and cards are integral parts of one’s identity. This shift has prompted companies to expand their loyalty programs, integrating them into digital wallets for added convenience.

Simas explores how online businesses have adapted their loyalty program strategies over time and how digital wallets play a crucial role in this evolution. He shares key themes from his participation in the Digital Wallets panel discussion at MPE 2024, including deepening consumer connections, using digital wallets as stores of value for loyalty points, optimising loyalty program structures, and the evolving role of digital wallets in the industry.

For more insights, watch our conversation with Simas. Enjoy!