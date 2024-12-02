The AI revolution in payments orchestration at MPE Berlin 2024

Merchants are navigating a landscape shaped by real-time payments, account-to-account payments, buy now pay later, and the crucial aspect of payment orchestration. Kieran delved into AI's significance in payment orchestration, emphasising its impact on key areas. He also shared insights into how ACI assists enterprises in orchestrating payments intelligently.

AI's influence spans the entire transaction journey, from customer onboarding to checkout. It encompasses user demographics, risk profiling, authentication decisions, refund management, particularly vital in sectors like fashion, and more. By melding traditional rules with consumer profiling, AI drives efficiency and optimisation in payments.

ACI's expertise in payment orchestration extends over two decades, empowering merchants with intelligent solutions. This intelligence is evident in optimising connections between merchants and acquirers, enabling smart retries and cost-efficient processing. Kieran highlighted the importance of understanding metrics and trends for merchants to stay competitive and expand globally.

For deeper insights into these topics, check out our interview with Kieran here:

About Kieran Mongey

Kieran is an expert card-not-present fraud and payment strategies, working across multiple sectors and markets. A qualified accountant, Kieran understands how to optimise online conversion and revenues within all aspects of ecommerce. Experienced in working with both retailers and vendors, he offers a deliberate and proactive approach to managing people and business issues.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in real-time payments software. Our proven, secure, and scalable solutions enable corporations around the world to process and manage payments and mitigate fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.







