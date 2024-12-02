The A2A adoption and its benefits for businesses and end-consumers





Account-to-account (A2A) payments represent one of the biggest trends in the payments industry over the past couple of years. What sets this payment method apart?

There are obvious expectations from the market for new solutions that are cheaper, easier to use, more secure, and that provide the perfect experience for both the consumer and the merchant. Innovation stems from the fact that Open Banking makes A2A payments universally available, without requiring payer enrolment.

Furthermore, A2A facilitates a smooth payment journey – and can be a full mobile experience transitioning from web to app with just a few clicks. Merchants and payment processors benefit from more freedom to tune A2A to their needs, as this provides solutions in situations where legacy payment options are not fully suitable yet. We see payment as a starting point on which you can add many other Open Banking services such as BNPL, credit, and so on.

How can businesses and consumers benefit from access to A2A payments?

Business can benefit from immediate reach to European citizens with a bank account in Europe and better conversion rates for specific verticals especially with high ticket amounts. A2A allows retailers to offer an alternative payment option when needed.

Consumers can benefit from a full online experience, consistent across all channels and leveraging their trusted bank environment. Moreover, A2A payments allow to easily enable value added services on top, thanks to embedded finance.

What are some of the challenges hindering the proliferation of A2A payments?

One of the main challenges is inconsistent UX from one bank to another. While some banks provide a frictionless and satisfying experience for consumers, others fail to meet the same standard.

Achieving a homogeneous UX implementation across all European banks could significantly boost consumer adoption.

There is a need for an end-to-end offer which includes all the essential features to make account-to-account payment a complete and convenient payment method for merchants.

Another challenge is certainly brand recognition, which plays an important role in driving consumer adoption. Unlike established players, there is no major brand associated with A2A. This stands in contrast to other regions, such as Brazil’s Pix and India’s UPI, both of which are government-driven solutions that have achieved consumer recognition.

Finally, the lack of remuneration for the bank is another challenge to overcome, as this will improve in the following years with the new regulations.

What does the future of A2A payments look like compared to other payment methods available to mass consumers?

A2A will complement the existing portfolio of payment methods in the market. The combination of necessity and high-quality service will drive adoption, even though the adoption rate will vary greatly by geography.

A2A adoption will be faster where this is the sole option – or where existing methods are costly for merchants. Instant payments will also accelerate A2A, especially when instant notification is needed. A2A is the first stone connecting merchants and banks. This connectivity will unlock new opportunities in embedded finance, where accessing account data allows for services like credit, loans, but also insurance to be provided. The convergence of data and payment will be key for the future – and it looks promising.





Finally, how is Worldline helping shape the future of A2A payments? What can your clients expect in the upcoming months?

Worldline is actively investing in A2A to establish it as a genuine alternative payment option for merchants, adopting a comprehensive end-to-end approach. Starting with ecommerce use cases, A2A payments will be integrated into Worldline’s payment gateway in 2023.

We are selecting specific verticals and geographies where there is a recognised need, keeping consumer adoption challenges in mind. Worldline customers can expect to enable A2A payments in 2024, as another payment method, fully integrated into our complete value proposition.

This editorial piece was first published in the Payment Methods Report 2023, which provides an in-depth overview of the latest worldwide developments in how people pay, the payment methods space, the innovative technologies that these methods work upon, and the best strategies on how to win at conversion and retention.







About Clement Jozwiak

Clement Jozwiak is VP of Product at Worldline Financial Services, where he drives development for Digital Services in Europe. He has more than 15 years of experience in developing digital services in the European payments industry, with a strong focus on digital banking capabilities and Open Banking services.









About Nathalie Crouzet

Nathalie Crouzet is Product Marketing Manager at Worldline Merchants Services, where she contributes to the development of Worldline’s products and services. With 24 years of professional experience, including 15 years in payments, Nathalie has acquired a strong background in payment services and online payments.









About Worldline

Worldline helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise, and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated EUR 4.4 billion in revenue in 2022.