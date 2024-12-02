Talking emerging payments habits and ecommerce verticals with Motie Bring of Nuvei

About Motie Bring

As Chief Commercial Officer of Nuvei, Motie Bring drives the commercial strategy and leads the commercial team, while evolving its digital go-to-market channels. Motie has over 18 years of experience in payments, holding various management and leadership positions in related industries. He served seven years in senior management roles at WorldPay (acquired by FIS in 2019), most recently as General Manager EMEA, Global Enterprise eCommerce. He is a prolific speaker at payment industry events and is a regular contributor to the press on all matters related to payments and ecommerce. Motie holds multiple degrees from the University of Kent and South Bank University, including a master’s in philosophy. Currently residing in London, Motie is passionate about fitness and enjoys spending quality time with his husband and dogs.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration - propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment consulting and payment technology, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates both locally and globally. We deliver all the solutions businesses need to provide a flawless payment experience. Wherever and however payments are made. But our edge doesn’t stop there. We have proven tools to help them sell more, convert more and extract more revenue out of each transaction. With the best merchant services out there, our goal is to empower businesses to make the world their local marketplace.