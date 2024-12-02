Merchants of Record (MoR) oversee a broad spectrum of responsibilities on behalf of their clients, making a player’s sudden departure an urgent concern. How can businesses ensure continuity and turn this challenge into an opportunity? We spoke with Aline to explore key strategies for a smooth transition and long-term success.





The departure of a key MoR provider is a major disruption. What does this mean for digital businesses?

Businesses that rely on an MoR which halted operations for global payments, tax management, and compliance are forced to reassess their digital strategy. The immediate priority is to ensure continuity in order to mitigate revenue losses. However, businesses must also consider the long-term impact of their next move. They must evaluate whether to choose another provider and the full range of alternatives or explore an in-house solution. The former offers speed and minimal risk, while the latter provides full control over the process.





What happens when a MoR provider shuts down?

A sudden shift in MoR services can have serious implications for businesses that rely on subscription billing, global payments, and regulatory compliance. If an MoR provider ceases operations, companies may face:

Disruptions to recurring payments – risking revenue loss from failed transactions and customer churn;

Compliance gaps – navigating tax laws, VAT/GST reporting, and financial regulations without support;

Operational headaches – managing global payments, chargebacks, and refunds without an integrated solution;

Security risks – taking full responsibility for transaction security and ensuring compliance with PCI DSS Level 1, a complex and resource-intensive process.

To mitigate these risks, companies often have no choice but to halt sales temporarily. They must act quickly to restore their activities by transitioning to a trusted replacement solution.





What should companies prioritise when selecting a new MoR?

The urgency of finding a new MoR is real, but switching providers isn’t a plug-and-play process – it requires careful planning to establish a stable foundation and ensure lasting success.

First, a structured migration plan is critical. Many providers will promise quick onboarding, but realistically, a seamless transition takes more than a few days, especially for larger businesses. The key is working with a provider that can prioritise essential elements first, and phase in additional features over time.

Then, there’s flexibility and scalability. A one-size-fits-all solution won’t cut it. Companies need a provider that not only offers strong native capabilities but also supports custom developments to adapt to their specific needs.

Market expertise is another factor. Does the provider have a strong presence in your key regions? Some MoRs specialise in Europe, others in North America or highly regulated markets. To optimise conversions, the right partner must offer the best local and global payment options with good acceptance rates.

Finally, companies already affected have been disappointed and will appreciate being listened to more. The quality of support matters. You'll need available, responsive teams. This applies at different levels: technical, day-to-day assistance with operations or new needs, as well as end-customer support (order management, refunds, disputes).





Are there any key points to watch out for?

Businesses should thoroughly review their contract terms to avoid unexpected fees or hidden costs that can quickly add up. It's important to compare the pricing models of different providers to ensure there are no surprise charges or penalties. A clear understanding of this upfront can help prevent complications down the line.

It’s also crucial to select a provider with a stable market position and financial health to avoid issues with the remittance process. Your partner must offer complete transparency in these areas, as payout reliability is vital and can substantially impact overall business operations.

Finally, the provider's expertise in migration management will be a key factor in determining the success of the transition.





Is this shift a challenge or an opportunity for digital businesses?

It’s primarily a challenge. Making the wrong choice can lead to operational delays, lost revenue, and even damage customer trust. The pressure to change quickly can be overwhelming. However, it’s also a chance to reassess needs and choose a partner that solves current complexities but also nurtures a partnership based on collaboration, not power struggles.





How does Nexway support businesses during this transition?

Nexway brings years of experience working with major brands, offering much more than just payment management. We help businesses expand into new markets and refine their online strategies with a comprehensive, 360-degree approach. Our strength lies in our adaptability and problem-solving mindset – listening and co-creating solutions are at the core of what we do. One of our key advantages is our proven expertise in migration projects. We have successfully led numerous transitions by implementing a tested and effective communication plan that ensures a smooth shift for users. This approach minimises churn and simplifies the migration of recurring payments, helping businesses maintain customer loyalty and revenue stability.

To ensure seamless support, we assign dedicated teams to each account, bringing together experts from sales, legal, customer success, and development to cover every aspect of the transition. We work closely with companies to develop a tailored roadmap that safeguards revenue, ensures business continuity, and accelerates immediate growth.

Our advanced customisation capabilities enhance the customer experience, and our global reach is a major asset. While we perform exceptionally well in Europe (as a French company), we also have strong expertise in Latin America, Japan, and India.

For a detailed comparison of Nexway versus other providers, companies can explore our comparison of ecommerce and payment solutions.





About Aline Bastin

Aline Bastin, VP of Marketing at Nexway, combines data-driven strategy, creativity, and market insight to drive growth. With extensive experience in ecommerce and global sales expansion, she leverages her Customer Success expertise to craft solutions that enhance business performance and optimise operations.









About Nexway

Transform and scale your online business with Nexway, a global ecommerce and payment solutions leader. With over 20 years of expertise, Nexway optimises every aspect of digital monetisation for medium to large enterprises. From global payment acceptance to subscription management and tax compliance, our 360-degree approach ensures streamlined operations and global market expansion.