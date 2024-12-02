Shaping what's next in cross-border payments | Ani Sane, TerraPay in conversation with The Paypers





Key themes addressed:

factors that drive the rise of real-time cross-border payments at the B2B level and how TerraPay has taken advantage of these factors

the benefits of Request-to-Pay

international payouts and payins

TerraPay’s competitive advantage in the payment's ecosystem

About Ani Sane

A seasoned entrepreneur, Ani is one of the founding members of TerraPay. He brings with him 20 years of experience in global business development in electronic payment services along with an unending passion to alter the world of payments. Before co-founding TerraPay, Ani made his entrepreneurial debut by co-founding Rêv Worldwide, a payment products and service provider, where he took up the roles of Country Manager and Board of directors in its various subsidiaries across the globe for a period of over 6 years. With his exceptional business development skills and dynamic approach, Ani was the key driver of the successful business setup of Rev in India and the Middle East. Prior to Rev, Ani also served in multiple startups as a financial and strategic investor and has been associated with several global giants like Diebold, Canon, and Motorola.

About TerraPay

Headquartered in The Netherlands, TerraPay believes that the smallest payment deserves a borderless journey as safe as the largest. The company has been building an ever-expanding payments highway that empowers businesses to create transparent customer experiences with an uninterrupted, secure, and real-time global passage for every payment, however small or large. Registered and regulated across 26 global markets, TerraPay is a leading global partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, creating a more expansive and inclusive international financial ecosystem. With access to payments infrastructure that spans the globe, their partners become beacons of the promise of global financial inclusion.