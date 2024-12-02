What are customer-driven payments and how is this approach different from the traditional payment systems?

The payment landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. At the forefront of this change is the concept of customer-driven payments, a paradigm shift that is redefining how businesses interact with their customers and process transactions.

Customer-driven payments represent a fundamental shift from traditional, merchant-centric models to a system that prioritises customer preferences and convenience. This approach empowers customers with greater control and flexibility in their payment choices, offering a variety of methods, currencies, and schedules tailored to individual needs.

Unlike traditional systems that often limit options and prioritise merchant convenience, customer-driven payments focus on creating a seamless, personalised experience. This shift not only enhances customer satisfaction but also drives significant business benefits, including increased conversion rates and improved customer loyalty.

Can you elaborate on the synergy of customer centricity and the cross-industry impact of customer-centric payments?

The synergy between customer-centricity and payments is transforming customer interactions across industries. By integrating payments as a key element of the customer experience rather than a mere transactional afterthought, businesses are gaining a competitive edge. Whether in airlines, retail, or financial services, companies adopting customer-centric payment models are seeing improvements in conversion rates, customer loyalty, and operational efficiency.

What are some of the success stories from enterprises that have implemented customer-centric payments?

At CellPoint Digital, we have observed that platforms facilitating this transition are instrumental in delivering seamless, flexible, and personalised payment experiences across all sectors. Our data indicates that businesses leveraging advanced payment orchestration solutions can see up to a 20% increase in customer retention rates and a 15% boost in overall revenue.

What is CellPoint Digital’s approach to adapt to the ever-evolving customer expectations?

Our payment orchestration platform (POP) is specifically designed to meet the demands of customer-driven payments. We enable businesses to:





Offer a wide array of payment methods. Easily integrate numerous payment options across various channels, allowing customers to choose their preferred method. Provide localised payments and multicurrency support. Offer locally preferred payment methods and support multiple currencies, improving conversion rates in international markets. Deliver a seamless omnichannel experience. Enable customers to move between mobile, web, and in-person experiences without disrupting their payment process. Optimise payments. Dynamically route payments based on factors such as cost, speed, and success rate, ensuring the best possible experience for customers while optimising merchant costs.





Finally, can you share some of the strategic advantages of customer-driven payments and discuss some of the upcoming trends in customer-driven payments?

The adoption of customer-driven payments offers several key strategic advantages:

Increased conversion rates. By offering a wide range of payment methods, businesses can significantly reduce cart abandonment. Our data shows that this approach can lead to a 15-25% improvement in conversion rates. Enhanced customer loyalty. Personalised payment experiences, including saved preferences and loyalty integrations, drive higher customer satisfaction and repeat business. Global reach with localised solutions. Supporting diverse payment methods and currencies enables easier expansion into international markets, crucial for industries like travel and e-commerce. Improved cash flow and payment flexibility. Options like installments and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provide customers with payment control, enabling businesses to capture higher-value purchases. Data-driven personalisation. Customer-driven payment systems generate valuable data on preferences and behaviours, enabling targeted marketing and sales strategies.





Looking ahead, we anticipate several trends shaping the future of customer-driven payments:

Increased adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for personalised payment recommendations and fraud prevention.

Greater integration of payments with loyalty programmes and personalised offers.

Expansion of alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies and biometric payments.

Enhanced focus on data privacy and security in payment processes.

As we move forward, businesses that embrace customer-driven payments will be well-positioned to meet evolving consumer expectations, drive growth, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly digital marketplace. At CellPoint Digital, we are committed to leading this revolution, providing businesses with the tools and insights needed to thrive in this new era of payments.









About Mark Patrick

Mark Patrick is a veteran of the payments industry with over 25 years of international sales, product management and operational experience with leading card schemes and payment processing companies servicing merchant acquiring, ecommerce, mobile commerce, and fraud management. Over his career, Mark has served as General Manager of Southeast Asia for Verifone Inc, Regional Head of Ecommerce solutions for Mastercard, General Manager APAC for Ingenico ePayments, and CEO of GoSwiff. International. Before joining CellPoint Mark was the COO at Intrapay Inc, a global provider of payment processing solutions and services.









About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital, the inventor and leader of Payment Orchestration, is a pioneer in shaping the future of payments, with a focus on the airline and travel industry, using it’s cutting-edge Payment Orchestration Platform to enable customers to cut costs and grow revenues by streamlining payments between borders and using different payment methods – making payments work for them across all channels and markets.