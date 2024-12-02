What are some of the most common trends and technologies deployed in the mobility industry you have observed in the last few years?

The mobility industry is a wide field with diverse trends in each segment. Speaking of micro-mobility (where I have the most context), the domain is getting commoditised. With deeper market penetration, micro-mobility is increasingly becoming a part of everyday life. People understand the price/value ratio much better and choose the providers with the best price and highest available supply. There’s little brand or hardware affinity.

Apart from this, we’re observing multiple macro trends.

Firstly, there’s the consolidation trend. Many large and smaller local players have either gone out of business or were acquired. Only a few key players are left globally (e.g.: Lime, Dott, Bolt). It’s an ops-heavy, regulated, and tight-margin business, with little room for error. Those with higher operational efficiency and control over their spending will prevail.

Regulation around micromobility is tightening. While some markets (mostly Eastern Europe) are very receptive towards micro-mobility, many other regions are pushing back against it with prohibition or tenders. For instance, Paris, Madrid, and London have fully banned e-scooters in favour of various bike schemas. We know from research that stronger regulation doesn’t favour users and businesses. Highly regulated markets tend to have a lower vehicle supply, higher prices, reduced usage, and an increased likelihood of monopolies.

Finally, safety and parking are becoming essential focal points for the product of players in the mobility space. Leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to lower accident rates and reduce public space clutter is a crucial aspect – not only for public perception but also for business performance. To exemplify, just last year, we invested heavily in ensuring safe sidewalk ridership with cameras, high-precision parking detection with AI, and novel GPS technologies.





How has AI impacted ride-hailing market practices, and what are some benefits and challenges that come with its increased prevalence?

AI has been a part of our technological stack for ages. It's used for price prediction, dispatching drivers, incentives for both drivers and riders, as well as at different stages of their lifecycle, among others. In micro-mobility, most AI applications were related to safety and parking classification.

Speaking about novel integrations of large language models (LLMs), we’re experimenting heavily with customer support automation, and are already seeing impressive improvements across all the verticals.

The benefits are obvious: improved response rates and issue resolution. Our customers are getting their problems solved faster and better. There are also challenges, especially with new workflows that teams must adapt to. However, it is also rewarding, pushing teams to innovate and grow in ways they hadn’t anticipated before.





How can online platforms best prepare to address regulatory developments that impact this space?

The most beneficial paradigm is collaboration – meaning that safety, public space, and other compliance requirements imposed by the city need to be fully addressed by operators. At the same time, the regulators should start being more receptive to the mobility industry, listen to the data, and recognise the positive synergies that operators can bring.

Ultimately, we have a similar goal – to reduce car dependency.

My personal view is that the players who have been able to build the best relationships with the cities are the ones who will prevail.





Considering the various approaches for incentivising online shoppers – be it through products or flexible purchase options –, what do you see as best practices, given your experience with Bolt?

At Bolt, we are very intentional about incentives and there are multiple layers of thinking here.

First, the foundational layer is the hard value proposition, meaning price or time. The higher the price, the more price-sensitive users’ churn. The faster your car arrives or the closer to the e-scooter, the more time the user saves.

The second layer is the marketplace. To kick-start operations, you need a supply of drivers or vehicles, which requires incentivising suppliers from the beginning of the collaboration. Supply attracts demand, however, initially, longer wait times will need to be offset for riders with lower prices. This careful balance of incentives fuels market growth.

The high-level dynamics are largely similar across most mobility businesses. Nonetheless, at a more detailed level, certain specifics are to be considered: for instance, fixed-asset businesses like micro-mobility will have a different incentive structure.





About Mikhail Shcheglov

Mikhail Shcheglov is currently the Group Product Manager at Bolt. He is a product leader with 10+ years of experience in tech, with positions spanning Bolt, OLX, Yandex, and other startups, and a PhD graduate.

About Bolt

Bolt is the leading EU-based mobility and food delivery company with EUR 8 bln valuation, 200 mln active users, and 500 markets of presence globally.

