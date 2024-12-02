Philipp Bock, allpago and Pedro Chiamulera, Clearsale: "Are customers falling prey to small schemes?"

Melisande Mual, Managing Director at The Paypers, spoke with Pedro Chiamulera (Clearsale) and Philipp Bock (allpago) at the MRC Vegas 2016.

Brazil used to be an interesting option for expanding companies. Do you think that this is still the case?

Absolutely, especially the ecommerce sector continues to grow, and purchasing power is also still growing, although maybe not as rapidly as before. In 2015, the ecommerce volume increased by 15.3% in Brazil to USD 11.8 billion (source: Ebit Webshoppers Study 2016). On top of that, the country is going through some major political changes, which will make the country stronger for the future. We are seeing a lot of reform happening and as we say: when you clean up, you’re getting rid of a lot of dust. In the future, Brazil will be much more advanced, compared to other large countries.

What does the payment landscape currently look like in Brazil, and what is needed to succeed in this market?

In Brazil, around 70% of transactions are made with physical cards, mostly credit cards. 30% are alternative payment methods. The key to success in Brazil is the local credit card companies, providing local cards by Visa or MasterCard, plus the local schemes. Together, these make up 50% of the total payments volume. At the end of the day, to process these cards you need to work with these incumbent acquirers. There are a lot of new entrants, but most of them still struggle to offer all available schemes. Alongside this, you still need to work with the big banks, as well, to offer the full range of possibilities.

What does the fraud landscape currently look like, and what forms of fraud are prevalent in Brazil?

Brazil is going through an economic crisis, so we have seen a large increase in fraud attacks, especially in friendly fraud and account takeovers. In 2015, the fraud attempt reached 4%. It means that of every BRL 100,00 in transactions, BRL 4,00 are fraud attempts. We are trying to manage that and 2015 was very challenging for us, because of the status of the economy. However, we managed to beat a lot of fraud and keep the fraudsters at bay: in 2015, Clearsale saved USD 136 million in prevented frauds.

What do you feel are the main differences between the US and Brazil fraud environments?

There are a lot of small fraud schemes, alongside the big professional ones. Small fraud schemes are most likely to commit identity theft, and use this for phishing. It’s a very sophisticated scheme in Brazil. The challenge to overcoming customers falling prey to small schemes does not only imply stopping big fraud schemes that operate on a large scale, but also consumers falling prey to these small schemes. Nevertheless, Brazil is more effective in preventing fraudst than US. Comparing chargeback rates from US and Canada, we had 0.4% against 0.6% in North American market.

What do you think is the best way to fight fraud as a merchant, and how could one boost conversion rates?

It could be a good practice to outsource it to a third party, because it is too much work to do it internally. Despite having a lot of useful information, you also need to have an experienced team of experts to properly tackle the extensive problems.

Now, Clearsale has a market share of about 80% in Brazil, giving us the unique opportunity to gain an oversight of almost the entire market. This helps identifying these small fraud schemes very effectively. Every case of fraud that is detected gets added to the network of data that already exists, making fraud patterns easier to detect in the future. The challenge lies beyond technology. However, you need a critical approach by experts. Luckily, we have more than 700 analysts working at Clearsale to properly handle this.

