Robert highlights the industry's constant evolution, with new payment methods emerging from private companies, bank collaborations, and European initiatives. He notes a shift from front-end user interfaces to back-end systems' renewal, emphasising the importance of core banking and processing systems. Robert underscores the complexity of acquisitions, as increased transactions and operational cost reductions often come with challenges like customer migration and slowed innovation.

Robert also sheds light on the role of Silverflow in addressing industry issues by providing a cloud-native solution with a single API connecting to card networks. This innovation aims to reduce the cost and complexity associated with payments, offering a streamlined approach to transaction processing.

In closing, the conversation with Robert Kraal offers valuable insights into the payments industry's dynamics and the multifaceted challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. We encourage you to share your feedback and thoughts on this enlightening discussion.

About Robert Kraal

Robert started his career at Bibit, the first global PSP which was acquired by RBS/Worldpay, where he led account management, before moving on to Google Netherlands. He joined Adyen in 2010 as COO, where he was responsible for building and running the global acquiring and processing service.

Now Robert is Co-founder and CBDO of Silverflow.

About Silverflow

Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today's payment needs and fit for the future. A cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks. One platform with one connection. Reducing cost and complexity, easy to use, and data rich, Silverflow frees you to innovate.



