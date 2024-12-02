[MPE 2023] Video interview with Eelco Dettingmeijer from Nuvei

Topics addressed in the interview:

Why payment orchestration is a topic of great focus now, and how merchants can best benefit from it;

The survey that was recently carried out by Nuvei on payment orchestration and its main findings;

How merchants can choose the right Payment Orchestration Platform (POP) for their needs;

Looking towards the future: Nuvei's long-term objectives.

About Eelco Dettingmeijer

Eelco Dettingmeijer is Nuvei's SVP for Europe. He heads a growing team responsible for Nuvei's commercial growth strategy as well as nurturing the company's existing customers across the European region. Hailing from the Netherlands, he holds a bachelor's degree in business from the Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences and a master's in International Payments Ecosystem from Middlesex University. In his spare time, he enjoys running, cycling, and spending time with his family.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services.