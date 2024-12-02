MoneyLive Spring 2019: VIDEO interview with Richard Harris, Feedzai

The Paypers interviewed Richard Harris, SVP International Operations, Feedzai to find out about the impact financial crime has on the banking industry.

About Richard Harris

A veteran in both the finance and technology industries, Richard is helping to lead Feedzai’s global scaling. Before joining Feedzai, Richard held Vice President roles at both Experian and Accertify, during which time he built global sales teams and helped lead regional expansion. Richard has held leadership positions with Visa and PayPal, following various technical and development roles, and has also served as a member on the board of the Merchant Risk Council.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is AI. We’re coding the future of commerce with today’s most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and artificial intelligence. Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai has one mission: make banking and commerce safe. The world’s largest banks, payment providers and retailers use Feedzai’s machine learning technology to manage risks associated with banking and shopping, whether digitally or in person.