MoneyLive Spring 2019: VIDEO interview with Pieter van Tienen, Emailage

About Pieter van Tienen

Pieter is an experienced International Business Developer in the field of online payments, ecommerce and online fraud. He joined Emailage in September 2018, and over the last few years, Pieter has been working closely with banks, insurance companies, telcos and credit bureaus in Europe, Russia and the Middle East, to jointly develop effective strategies to combat the ever emerging online fraud threats.

About Emailage

Founded in 2012 and with offices in Phoenix, London and Sao Paulo, Emailage is a leader in helping companies significantly reduce online fraud. Through key partnerships, proprietary data, and machine-learning technology, Emailage builds a multi-dimensional profile associated with a customer’s email address and renders a predictive risk score.