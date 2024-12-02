MoneyLive Spring 2019: VIDEO interview with Pablo de la Riva, buguroo

To figure out who might be behind malware and cyber-attacks, he will share how cyber-attackers develop computer viruses, how processes are adopted to implement cyber-attack campaigns and the typical targets who are most at risk.

About Pablo de la Riva

Pablo de la Riva, who founded his first company at the age of 21, has worked in the cybersecurity industry for over 15 years. He has managed teams of over 200 people and has led a broad spectrum of areas such as ethical hacking, anti-fraud and managed security, to name but a few. Last but not least, in 2010, he founded buguroo, a company specializing in cybersecurity software development.

About buguroo

buguroo is a cybersecurity company founded in 2010, specialised in the development of software for online fraud prevention. Their flagship product, bugFraud detects cyber threats thanks to the development of next generation technologies based on deep learning (artificial intelligence), neuronal networks and behavioural analysis biometric.