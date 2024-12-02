MoneyLive Spring 2019: VIDEO interview with Joakim Ivarson, Tink

During MoneyLive,The Paypers interviewed Joakim Ivarson, Business Development Director, Tink to discover what is the current state of play of Open Banking, what are the main drivers behind the popular financial products fintechs bring on the market, and what is hindering banks from innovating.

About Joakim Ivarson

At Tink, Joakim works with the company’s corporate partners to build the next generation of data-driven banking services by leveraging Tinks market leading technology. Before joining the company, he worked as a management consultant for over 5 years in the strategy practice of Deloitte Consulting, focusing on strategy development, programme management and M&A.

About Tink



Tink provides connectivity to banks across Europe and enable companies of all sizes to quickly build smart, personalised and delightful financial services. From collecting and analysing data, to obtaining insights and generating tailored advice and product recommendations – Tink helps businesses deliver a more personal and intelligent financial experience to their users.