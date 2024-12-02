Money20/20: Paymentology's view on the future of payments





Paymentology’s expansive reach across 50+ countries and 14 time zones highlights both the challenges and opportunities within the global payments landscape. The company's innovative solutions are designed to ensure seamless and secure transactions worldwide, reflecting its commitment to excellence in a rapidly evolving industry.

In addition, Merusha Naidu delves into how the shift from physical cards to digital and mobile payments is reshaping the payments industry. She discusses Paymentology’s role in driving these changes and anticipates future trends that will define the evolution of payment systems.

Merusha also emphasizes Paymentology’s dedication to sustainability and ESG principles, particularly in reducing reliance on physical currency and plastic cards. By embracing environmentally friendly practices, Paymentology is setting a benchmark for sustainability in the payments sector.











About Merusha Naidu

Merusha Naidu is the current Global Head of Partnerships at Paymentology and also serves as the Sales Director for Asia. With a background in business development at Tutuka since July 2010, Merusha has experience in sales, product development, project management, and client management across various regions in Asia.





About Paymentology