Money20/20: accelerating innovation in the travel industry with Outpayce





David explains the importance of embedding the payment experience into the overall travel journey. Outpayce strives to make payments an invisible and integral part of the travel experience by integrating payment into digital interfaces, such as airport processes.

By working towards developing an open platform, Outpayce enables fintech companies to directly access their services and offer innovative solutions to travel customers. Simultaneously, Outpayce collaborates with over 400 acquirers, connects with 100 alternative payment methods, and partners with close to 100 financial service providers, all with the goal of driving innovation and delivering added value services.

Find out more details by watching the entire interview:

About David Doctor

David is passionate about innovation, growth, and business performance. He believes the best payment experience is one where there's little or no effort to initiate but works seamlessly end-to-end. As CEO of outpayce from Amadeus, he leads a team that is responsible for growing the travel payments business.

