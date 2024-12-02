



This year’s edition builds on the event’s tradition of steering industry priorities, with a focus on real-world impact, community building, and technological transformation. As Tracey explains, while the event always centres around the movement of money, the thematic emphasis evolves every year.











The year of intelligent finance: AI, agentic systems, and beyond

One of the key themes dominating this year’s conversations was Artificial Intelligence. But rather than broad AI discussions, 2025 marks a deeper dive into more sophisticated implementations: particularly Generative AI and Agentic AI.

Tracey reflects on the shift from the excitement of GenAI, heavily featured at Money20/20 US in Las Vegas, to more practical explorations now unfolding in Europe. She references a standout talk by Stripe’s CTO, who spoke about Agentic AI and its transformative potential in streamlining operations, improving customer experience, and creating entirely new products within the financial landscape. The tone has shifted from hype to hands-on innovation.





CBDCs, stablecoins, and the cross-border revolution

Another major focus this year is the evolving infrastructure for digital currencies and cross-border transactions. Tracey highlights the increasing relevance of CBDCs and stablecoins, particularly in solving long-standing challenges related to speed, transparency, and cost in cross-border payments.

In collaboration with FXC Intelligence, Money20/20 has released an exclusive industry report on the current state and prospects of cross-border finance. The report, launched during the event, serves as a strategic guide for financial institutions, payment providers, and regulators looking to navigate this complex and fast-changing space.

These discussions reflect a broader industry pivot: moving from isolated experiments to systemic adoption and regulation-readiness. For Money20/20, enabling this dialogue between the public and private sectors has become a core mission.





Looking ahead: what 2025 tells us about 2026

According to Tracey, the themes explored this year are setting the tone for what we can expect in 2026. As the lines between finance, technology, and society continue to blur, Money20/20 is doubling down on its commitment to being more than a trendspotter, it aims to be a navigator for an increasingly complex global financial system.

About Tracey Davies

Tracey is the President of Money20/20 and has been with Ascential since 2008. Before Money20/20 I was the MD of Retail Week. I am a passionate campaigner for the progression of women into more senior roles and founded Rise Up in 2018 to champion diversity in financial services. I am one of Fintech magazines' Top 100 women in Fintech. Outside work, one of my life's missions is to speak Italian - still very much a work in progress.





About Money 20/20 Europe

Money20/20 Europe is home to the industry’s boldest and brightest new voices - where the money ecosystem comes together to shape what’s next for the industry. Every year, Money20/20 provides connections, tools, knowledge and access to the innovations of the future.