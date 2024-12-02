'Merchants are referring to the current paradigm as a new peak, focusing on what they need to do to "Keep the Peak"' – Exclusive interview with Julie Fergerson, CEO of MRC

Andra Constantinovici
17 Jun 2020 / 5 Min Read
As you recently took up the role of CEO at MRC, tell us a little bit about your background and what role did MRC play in your story.
Back in the late 90’s when ecommerce started to grow, it was clear the fraudsters were organized, but many of my ecommerce customers were not, so we began to hold conference calls and set up a mailing list so that merchants could start to share best practices around fraud trends and solutions against fraud attacks.
Many of our MRC members have published materials on the MRC Resource Center around the impact the pandemic has had on fraud and payments, I encourage everyone to check them out.
While the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on the event industry worldwide, how do you engage with the community in this period of travel restrictions and what alternatives do you think will remain as running options for networking after the restrictions will have been lifted globally?
Currently industry happy hours, webinars, message boards and online virtual events are the best ways to engage with peers and stay connected. I believe that the webinars will continue and that the technology that virtually interact is greatly improving which makes the virtual experience more enjoyable, I suspect the webinars will remain popular post the pandemic, they have always been popular.
That said, I know people are anxious to get back together face to face and that we need to navigate this new normal. Even post pandemic, I think there will be a new normal, as many experts have pointed out the virus can mutate and come back without notice. At the MRC we are planning for an in person Vegas 2021 and are keeping a close eye on what other industry in person events are doing so we can take those lessons learned and host a safe and successful in person conference in the spring of 2021, people are anxious to get together and nothing beats face to face communication
For the rest of this year we are focusing on engaging our membership and ensuring that all are members are aware of the numerous resources we offer from engaging content such as Webinar Wednesday, content published by our solution providers on our resource center, our blog, and career tools, such as our online training program: RapidEDU, our mentor program and our industry job board. We are also working on planning and announcing our plan for a fall event soon.
We also have a strategic initiative with our merchant issuer executive committee, this group has identified three areas of focus for the MRC:
How to increase acceptance and reduce fraud. Right now we are working on 3D Secure and have taken a position on the SCA deadline as mentioned above.
Strengthening our relationship with the card brands to allow merchants to provide input into upcoming mandates.
Finally, working to tackle friendly fraud, we have published an industry definition and are now working to get some metrics around it and investigate the tools such as Visa MPI and Mastercard’s Ethoca Eliminator and we are actively working with issuers to help redefine how to handle friendly fraud.
Additionally, many of our members have asked us to expand into APAC and Brazil, we even hosted our first event in APAC last year – but with the impact of the pandemic, it remains on our radar, but for the rest of this year, we will be focused on including those regions in our virtual events with the hope of doing something in those regions at the end of 2021.
Despite the pandemic and economic downturn, the majority of our members are busier than ever, the crazy growth and challenge of “keeping the peak” for our industry is exciting and I am so incredibly excited about all the resources the MRC has to offer our members to assist in their success and as always, I am genuinely excited our ability and new initiatives that are underway to engage and connect our members, as we always have.
Julie Fergerson, newly appointed CEO, has over 25+ years of experience developing, delivering and promoting Internet-based technologies. Generates collaboration around industry problems and enthusiasm about new technologies. Proven track record of bringing key stakeholders together to solve hard problems and positioning existing technology to meet needs of audience without changing fundamental value. Resourceful problem solver and motivating leader. Intelligent, articulate and passionate.
The MRC is a global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud and payments professionals through educational programs, online forums, career development, conferences, and networking events. The MRC encompasses a membership network of over 500 companies all focused on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management. Hear our members share the value of MRC collaboration.
