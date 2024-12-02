Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2019: VIDEO interview with Nigel Dean, MYPINPAD

About Nigel Dean

Nigel has over 30 years’ experience in the payments and automotive industries working across multiple disciplines including engineering, product management, marketing, and sales. He has previously held senior level positions at market-leading point-of-sale providers, including Racal, Thales and Spire Payments. Throughout his career he has been involved in propagating pivotal payment technologies – such as remote terminal deployment and management, traditional POS, mPOS, SmartPOS, and most recently the mobile ecosystem leveraging secure consumer authentication on COTS smart devices.

About MYPINPAD

MYPINPAD is a global leader in payments software authentication solutions. Our patented technology creates a trusted and hardened environment to protect sensitive consumer data on devices such as smartphones and tablets enabling bank grade, multifactor authentication through the use of card PIN and Biometric credentials for financial transactions, secure sign-in and consumer on-boarding. Available as a service, our solutions allows for rapid and simple integration into an Acquirer’s, Issuers or PSP’s existing technology stack.