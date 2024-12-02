Merchant payment innovation and trends with Peter Theunis from Endava

He defines Endava’s role in the payment and fintech industry and presents how can Merchant Acquirers deliver value-added services to existing customers and create new business in the SME market. Plus, he shares his views on trends that are shaping up the payment industry.

About Peter Theunis

Peter is an inspiring leader and strategist with over 20 years of experience in payments, fintech, and digital banking. A facilitator and builder of world-class technology management and product development teams, he specialises in both start-up and scaled growth stages and is a trusted partner for clients in Europe, APAC, the Middle East, and the US. Before joining Endava, Peter held senior leadership roles in internationally recognised fintech organisations and was co-founder and co-CEO of a leading white-label payment processing provider. Besides work, and family commitments permitting, Peter enjoys a round of golf, travelling, hiking, and mountain biking in the Swiss mountains.

About Endava

Reimagining the relationship between people & technology

We accelerate our clients’ ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities by ideating and delivering dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences that fuel the rapid, ongoing transformation of their businesses. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of Product & Technology Strategies, Intelligent Experiences, and World-Class Engineering to help our clients become more engaging, responsive, and efficient. Our Payments footprint covers the UK, Europe, and the US, focusing on helping clients build, integrate and support next-generation payment platforms to keep up with the fast pace nature and ever adapting digital world of payments.



