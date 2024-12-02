Diana Vorniceanu
24 Sep 2024 / 5 Min Read
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is on the expansion roadmap for most international payment companies. We see MENA as one of the last untapped markets for payment innovation. Having built payment companies across the globe, we’ve recognised that, whilst MENA is one of the most exciting markets in the world, it remains one of the most financially isolated. Many global brands are excited to expand to the region but are daunted by the many barriers to entry that make this market more challenging than others we see today.
Each market in the region is unique, with its own regulatory complexities, banking systems, processes, and cultural nuances, making adapting a global product to the Middle East not a simple task. To operate in MENA, payment companies are required to make a significant local investment, hire local teams, and obtain local licences, all before they can even begin the lengthy process of opening a bank account, which can take more than nine months. Often, these companies also have to deal with local banks that have no understanding of how to work with a payment company, or how to adapt existing products to facilitate cross-border transactions.
Before founding Fuse, we experienced the challenges associated with the limited local financial infrastructure in the region when scaling global payment companies. Fuse is built to solve this problem. We offer multi-currency virtual IBANs, a unique local product in the region, to enable payments and stored value across the Middle East, without the need to localise to each country. Before Fuse, local payment providers were solely geared to process payments for local companies. For larger cross-border payment companies, MENA is simply a small addition to their current geographies.
At a glance, the regulations in MENA appear to be akin to those in the UK or Europe, sometimes even sharing a name or terminology. However, in reality, local regulations and their implementation differ from regimes elsewhere. The challenge is to understand the nuances of local regulations against the backdrop of regulatory trends. Building a compliance team with local regulatory insight is critical in order to obtain payment licences in the region. Moreover, showing a dedicated local presence in the country where you are applying for a licence is a non-negotiable for regulators. Compliance risks in these markets are unique, and regulators are particularly concerned about each company’s understanding of the space, especially given the region’s tight dependency on the US financial system.
Part of our approach was putting compliance at the heart of Fuse’s core business model. This was reflected in our decision to hire our Chief Compliance Officer, Kathryn Willis, as a founding team member. Kate's experience in enforcement at The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and later in international compliance for regulated companies such as Facebook and TrueLayer, has been pivotal for Fuse’s regulatory strategy.
In recent years, Middle Eastern economies have shifted away from their historical dependence on oil and gas. Whilst these markets remain the largest suppliers of oil and gas globally, with significant untapped reserves remaining, they have focused time and energy on securing their future through diversification. This drive has provided a platform for sweeping transformation, especially in the payments and finance space. These generally inflation-resistant economies continue to grow steadily, despite the global economic downturn. This stability, driven by the oil and gas market, makes the region even more attractive for global businesses and gives each country the security to innovate at any cost.
At this early stage in the market, we’re seeing high adoption of real-time payments. The regional market is forecasted to be valued at USD 2.6 billion by 2027.
The Middle East has capitalised on its late entry into the instant payment world by taking what works in other markets and learning from their mistakes, creating far more efficient systems than those we’ve seen in Europe.
Fuse is a financial infrastructure company focused on supporting global businesses expanding into the Middle East by enabling money movement in, around, and out of the region without the need for local entities, compliance, and currency management. Powered by a first-of-its-kind virtual IBAN solution in the Middle East, Fuse makes payments in your customer's name across the region without changing account details or sacrificing speed and liquidity.
Diana Vorniceanu
24 Sep 2024 / 5 Min Read
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright