Before we dive in, let’s first confront the elephant in the room. With all the latest market and regulatory upheavals, is BNPL even sustainable?

Buy Now, Pay Later is here to stay as a mainstream payment method - the industry isn’t dying, it’s simply shifting towards bank-driven BNPL solutions. One powerful piece of evidence of this is the fact that Apple recently launched its own BNPL offering, Apple Pay Later. This move is a significant vote of confidence in the staying power of Buy Now, Pay Later.

Another key indicator is that consumer demand is going strong, with 53% of consumers planning on using BNPL services over the next 12 months. The industry is predicted to reach USD 1 trillion in annual transaction value by 2025.

So, while the macro-economic and regulatory climate is certainly affecting the fintechs themselves and their ability to provide competitive BNPL solutions, it does not equate to a drop in consumer demand for BNPL. On the contrary, interest rate and inflation hikes drive consumer demand for pay-over-time options.

For the past three years, Jifiti has banked on banks leading the BNPL way and now this is the direction in which the industry is headed. What advantages do banks have over the fintech incumbents?

Unlike fintechs, banks are not dependent on external investment for their lending funds, so they’re more likely to weather the economic storm. While fintechs are likely to curtail their approval rates and increase their BNPL merchant fees, banks and their offerings will remain largely unaffected. This is because banks have well-established balance sheets and can leverage their low cost of capital to offer competitive point-of-sale financing. Banks are also not solely dependent on BNPL for their existence.

Another factor in favour of banks is the fact that they already operate within a regulated framework, so they won’t be constrained by upcoming BNPL regulations. Regulatory pressure is good news for banks as it means a shift in demand towards responsible financial options from regulated financial entities.

With a white-labelled BNPL solution in hand, banks can play to their inherent strengths and brand equity and leverage the trust that consumers have for their services to become BNPL market leaders.





With so many players in the BNPL landscape, what makes Jifiti different from other market players?

One of Jifiti’s key differentiators is that we enable banks to compete in the BNPL space using our white-labelled platform. Merchants can easily embed the consumer loan programs offered by these regulated financial entities directly into their point-of-sale or online checkout. This allows them to offer the best service and user experience to their customers.

In your experience, what are the two most essential features merchants need, but aren’t necessarily aware of, in a BNPL solution?

Many merchants aren’t aware that, with the following two features, they can build their brand equity and customer loyalty, in addition to maximising their customer conversion rates.

When the BNPL solution is white-labelled, branded for the merchant, and embedded right into their customer journey, it works as a booster for the merchant’s brand. Direct-to-consumer fintechs tend to distract and divert the consumer from the merchant’s own user experience, but a white-labelled solution enables the merchant to retain customer loyalty.

Another essential feature is multi-lender with waterfall. With a multi-lender solution, if a customer’s BNPL application is not accepted by the prime lender (bank or tier-1 lender), it ‘cascades’ to a waterfall of secondary lenders. Merchants can increase their BNPL acceptance rates by up to 85% this way.

Higher acceptance rates can not only translate to more sales, but also to stronger brand equity. When customers are approved for point-of-sale financing, they have a positive retail experience. If the solution is both multi-lender and white-labelled, they’ll associate this positive experience with the merchant’s brand.





What do you predict that the future holds for the BNPL industry and for Jifiti?

I predict the pendulum will swing back to banks and traditional lenders (it’s already starting to happen). I think that tech companies will stick to the technology aspect of BNPL, while banks will focus on lending, the space where they really shine.

For merchants and consumers, this means easier and more convenient access to consumer financing programmes from banks. Banks will need to transform their consumer lending and make it available at the moment and place where consumers need it - at the point-of-sale.

BNPL has become a must-have instead of a nice-to-have, as consumers expect it as a payment method at checkout. Banks and lenders that want to be relevant and competitive in the BNPL space can do so quickly and effortlessly by partnering with the right technology company. As a facilitator of white-labelled point-of-sale financing solutions, Jifiti is positioned to be front and centre of the evolving BNPL space.

BNPL presents an opportunity for banks to become part of the 'checkout page experience'. This can open doors to a more direct relationship with shoppers, even if they aren't bank clients, something which has never been possible before.





About Yaacov Martin

Yaacov Martin is the CEO and Co-Founder of Jifiti, a global fintech company that he co-founded in 2011. Yaacov is a subject matter expert on BNPL and a contributor to leading financial, fintech and retail publications including The Paypers, American Banker, Business Insider, TechCrunch, Forbes, and numerous others.

About Jifiti

Jifiti is a leading global fintech company that powers white-labelled Buy Now, Pay Later solutions for banks, lenders, and merchants. Jifiti provides cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions for regulated financial entities and merchants to compete in the growing BNPL market.