How Worldline brings the payments technology to accelerate customers journey - video interview

About Marc-Henri Desportes

Marc-Henri Desportes is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and of the Ecole des Mines de Paris. He was Deputy Program Director of the Copernic program at the French Ministry of Finances from 2000 to 2005, and then was in charge of audit coordination at BNP Paribas from 2005 to 2006. Mr. Desportes was then Chief Information Officer at BNL, BNP Paribas’ Italian subsidiary. He joined the Atos group as an ExCom Member in 2009 and as Director of the Global Innovation Business Development & Strategy Global Business Lines (GIBS), then, became Director of the High Technology Settlement Services and Specialized Activities Business Unit in July 2011. Mr. Desportes joined Worldline as General Manager in 2013 and he is in charge of all its business lines and operations since that date. He became Deputy CEO in 2018.

About Worldline

With more than 45 years of experience in the payments business, Worldline connects and secures transactions that form parts of our daily lives. Covering the entire payment value chain, our technology experts create and operate digital solutions to boost the business of companies across all sectors including banking, retail, transport, and government, through transformative technologies and in-depth knowledge. Best in class user experience is our mandate.