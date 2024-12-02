Embracing simplicity in an expanding digital world

What has inspired this evolution to Mastercard Gateway?

The impact of new technology on the payments ecosystem has stretched the borders of our industry to include new services, challenges, and players. Integrating with these new features at a rate that aims to meet consumers’ needs can feel like a frenzied race. Even more so, you can reach the finish line only to find out that the competition is already ahead.

As a gateway, we operate at the heart of this changing ecosystem and feel the pressure that all players are under – to innovate. With this new digital evolution in play, we have reflected on how we serve our merchants and partners in this complicated space. This is why, in late 2023, we announced our expanded service offering as Mastercard Gateway.





What is driving payment complexities?

We tell our customers that to win globally, they need to think locally. Yet, local strategies often include disruptive integrations and expenses with no guarantee of results. In addition, the constant and dispersed shift in consumer behaviour across the globe and the increase in regulations and security standards are challenging businesses, demanding innovations, and straining development and customer service resources.

Our new services enable customers to reach for new horizons through a world of connections via a single integration. Our gateway gives customers global reach and local acceptance, with access to new technologies, markets, and solutions that are shaping the payments landscape.





How does this evolution help customers compete in the global payment landscape?

To provide customers with the end-to-end services they need, we are moving beyond the traditional limitations of payment processing and focusing on commerce facilitation. In this evolution, we can orchestrate a dynamic offering by extending seamless and secure payment experiences for our merchants and their end consumers.

Beyond a traditional gateway, customers can connect to our global network and enable their business to expand quickly into new markets, reach into new verticals and industries with our dynamic offering, and secure their payments with advanced risk and fraud technology. Backed by the expertise and power of Mastercard, customers can gain access to innovation by leveraging our wider suite of services and partners to better meet their continuously evolving needs.

More than ever, customers need service providers to help them navigate the new emerging payment trends and bring value-added services. As a result of our unique position within Mastercard, we are helping connect our partners with new fraud prevention solutions, like Brighterion, which uses machine learning capabilities to lower false positive outcomes, and leading alternative payment method providers like PPRO. As we build out these relationships, we continue to strengthen our unified payment experience and help customers grow their geographic strategies.





What verticals and industries can use your services, and how can Mastercard help companies compete?

Mastercard Gateway delivers a flexible, dynamic, and reliable commerce offering. We will continue to offer feature-rich and flexible gateway services to customers across extensive verticals and industries. You can learn about a few of the tailored vertical solutions in action on our website.

We are here to help your business overcome challenges and reach goals. As experts in the gateway space for over 23 years, and as part of Mastercard, we have the opportunity to leverage ongoing innovation and developer tools – and to partner with leading payment experts on services for your company that can help you stay ahead of the competition.





What will your approach to security and fraud services be?

We are committed to protecting our customers from risk and fraud. In addition to being Level 1 PCI Certified, our services leverage the extensive fraud industry experts behind Mastercard’s C&I business portfolio, in addition to our own hosted payments, scheme tokenization, and 3-DSecure services.





What determined the name change from Mastercard Payment Gateway Services to Mastercard Gateway, and how does the success of this evolution look like to you?

As we drive change for our industry, we also recognise our name needs to reflect our evolution. We dropped ‘payment services’ to reinforce that we are a gateway facilitating connections across the payments industry – including services from within Mastercard and other domestic schemes, as well as from acquiring and PSP players in the ecosystem. Our global gateway connectivity reflects the core of our offering.

Our success is our customer’s success. Now that we’ve moved beyond the confines of a traditional payment gateway service, we are looking forward to tackling new challenges and connecting our customers with the tech and payment solutions they need to achieve their goals.





This editorial piece was first published in The Paypers' Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2023–2024, which taps into the fast-growing cross-border market and provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments that are pivotal in this space, being the ultimate source of information for ecommerce businesses interested in expanding globally.







About Maria Parpou

Maria Parpou, Executive Vice President of Mastercard Gateway, leads the gateway business in over 100 countries. She joined Mastercard in 2022 and brings over 25 years of diverse payment experience, including consulting, investment fund management, commercial payments, and leading ecommerce solutions.









About Mastercard Gateway

Mastercard Gateway is an acquirer-neutral gateway with connectivity to more than 190 acquirers around the world. We provide an API-powered gateway platform, the knowledge and expertise of Mastercard, and a single connection to a growing catalogue of Mastercard products and services. We offer our partners the Mastercard difference: proven technology, security acumen, and payments expertise.