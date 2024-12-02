Christophe Bourbier, Limonetik: "A one-stop solution to easy connect all payment methods to e-merchants"

Could you give us some background on the history of the company?

Limonetik was formed in 2007 from a ‘contradictory analysis’: the complex challenges of continuous development of physical and digital payment methods and the difficulty of using them to pay for goods and services on the web or mobile.

After three years of R&D, the company launched its ‘one stop’ shopping payment solution - a unique online enriched payment platform (PaaS), connecting payment methods to e-merchants. Limonetik can adopt an industrial wholesale approach or very specific bespoke approach. We would stress the distinction between ‘simply’ connecting payments and genuinely integrating them, the latter is Limonetik’s preferred approach. Innovative by nature, it consists of an interface between all and any payment method and the ‘Back-Office’ of the e-merchant. Masking the complexity of payments on the internet, Limonetik allows the various payment methods to be used seamlessly, even the most recent and innovative ones, without impacting on e-merchants infrastructure or operations in any way – in other words we do not need to ‘re-invent the wheel’ for each integration.

Currently, Limonetik allows online and offline payment stakeholders (physical vouchers, holiday vouchers, gift cards, credit cards, privative prepaid cards, loyalty points, wedding lists, e-wallets, etc.) to easily and quickly deploy their payment methods on the biggest ecommerce sites. The Limonetik platform facilitates online transactions, for the benefit of consumers, ecommerce websites, PSPs and payment methods.

What industries do you target and what specific solutions did Limonetik develop to help players in these industries increase their revenue?

Limonetik targets issuers of online and offline payment methods, PSP’s and merchants. The Limonetik platform can connect payment methods in several ways: directly to merchants and/or to merchants via their PSP.

Limonetik’s experience and credentials are broad, expanding over tourism / travel, institutional / banks, insurance, marketing agencies and marketplaces. Limonetik is the platform that integrates the most advanced electronic payment technologies but also marketing features to enrich the payment, namely:

- Limonetik gives International Payment Deployment a ‘plug-and-play” makeover approach - standardisation of all forms of payments into payment that looks like a credit card and makes it seamless for PSP’s to integrate and to manage. A true ‘plug- and-play’ approach - adding a new payment is has no impact.

- Transforming the payment into a powerful marketing tool for e-merchants – Limonetik can facilitate genuine ‘omni-channel’ payment type acceptance from prepaid, gift card, coupons, e-voucher, cash back, e-gift cards, split-tender, loyalty point redemption etc. collectively this results in incremental revenue and improved customer experiences.

- Customisable solutions

- Ready to use solution for market places

Marketplace sales volume represents a significant 20% to 30% of ecommerce transactions and it continues to grow globally. The complexity and demands presented by effective management of all buyers and sellers, split payments and funds flows, ‘real-time’ commissions, pay in and out rules is a real challenge. Limonetik can absorb this pain and provide a genuine solution meeting legal requirements.

For marketplaces, the Limonetik platform enables integrated management of accounting and financial flows that facilitates the implementation and monitoring of transactions between all sellers and all buyers.

The Limonetik solution offers full compliance relative to PSD2 directives. Integration and development of new payment methods are costly, long terms implementation, use many different and incompatible business processes and do not integrate marketing capacities. With Limonetik, all payment methods can immediately be present on all connected merchant(s)’ payment page should the payment method decide to deal with the merchant(s).

What is your position on the French market and what other markets do you target?

Limonetik’s platform is a turnkey technical solution in SaaS mode that enables us to outsource the complexity of payments from international payments to marketing-style payments (coupons) to marketplace solutions and much more.

For PSP’s and merchants, regardless of the amount of complexity to be managed by Limonetik, we will deliver a streamlined solution to payment methods suppiers via our single integrated API - this will never change.

In the complex payments industry environment, Limonetik offers innovative modules to improve your existing system on a ‘step-by-step’ or phased priority approach.

For Limonetik each customer is unique then we can tailor and customise our solutions so that our clients can achieve their goals with as little impact as possible on their systems and in the shortest timeframe.

Limonetik allows merchants to increase their conversion rates by offering an enriched and fresh customer experience and an improved customer journey. We offer a wide choice of payment scenarios: transaction support, multiple payment types (same or different) in a single checkout and a wide range of payment facilities.

Claiming to be an innovative company by nature, can you give some insights into your roadmap/strategy for this year?

Our focus is the international development: integrating new payment methods (SEQR, Alipay, Bitnet and others), connecting new international e-merchants and new PSP too.

What are the most important payment trends to watch in 2015?

From my point of view, some of the most important trends for 2015 include: cross-border payments (with the growth of international business), marketplace (multiple vendors from everywhere in the world with many different local laws and compliance needs).

Mobile technologies would take more and more importance: NFC would become mature and biometric could find its real place. The digital world would impact insurance with digital reimbursement too.

About Christophe Bourbier

Christophe Bourbier launched PlastiSynergy in 1999 (a MarketPlace dedicated to plastic surgeons) and created Cre@TV in 2001 and Onsite, an events company, in 2005. Alongside these entrepreneurial experiences, he worked as a consultant in the CapGemini Group for 5 years. Finally, he co-founded Limonetik in 2007, with the mission of simplifying online payments.

About the company

Limonetik allows online and offline payment methods suppliers to simply and quickly deploy their payment methods on ecommerce websites. One of its assets is its marketing approach which adds value to and galvanizes payment (conditional displays, discounts, gift points, couponing, loyalty, etc.). This platform is used by top ecommerce websites in France and leading payment service providers (PSPs) in Europe.