Christoph Tutsch, ONPEX: "Usability and simplicity make the difference"

Can you tell us about your background and what determined you to start developing ONPEX?

I have been an entrepreneur my whole life. My early background lies in marketing, telecoms and internet technology. I first came into contact with online payments around 2000 when we billed internet services on telecom bills. For the following years, I built up third party processing for a PSP, which did not have the flexible, modular or scalable technology that a modern payment infrastructure should have. I started ONPEX in 2011, with the aim to combine the latest technology with simple handling and efficient cash management. For the first two years my team and I focused on developing our own white-label platform that went live in early 2013. It is an ongoing development, adding new features, enabling cash management and creating new connections to payment schemes and acquirers to simplify the process.

What market segments do you serve and how does ONPEX stand out from the crowd?

ONPEX is based on three business segments: technology, acquiring network and upcoming financial services. All parts can be used as standalone solutions or combined for a hassle free full-service. As we have developed our own technology, we can react very quickly to market requirements. We are flexible and can adjust our platform and features as required. Our acquiring network covers card payments and alternative payment methods globally. Here, our aim is to cover all relevant methods and countries; to support all payments, wherever the business is. This being combined with the reconciliation and cash management of our financial services, it will lift international payment experiences to the next level. Technical transaction, reconciliation, collection, funds flow and settlements linked to each other on one unified platform.

With payment processing becoming a commodity, usability and simplicity make the difference. How do you help your customers simplify their payment processing?

Payment processing, connectivity, fraud prevention and related services are all commodities offered by many different vendors. On our white-label payment platform, the customer can select which schemes, payment brands, vendors or services to use and activate these with a click of a button. All are seamlessly integrated with each other for a logical and simple user experience.

The ONPEX white-label payment platform supports all channels, eCOM, MOTO, POS and mPOS and is open for new forms of payments. The whole system is completely configurable and controllable through a management API, so our customers have the choice to either use our white-label portal or connect it to their existing user interfaces, CRM systems etc. The platform includes all relevant features like multi-level customer hierarchy to support n-level partner and merchant structures, reporting, risk-analysis and customer boarding tools. In short, ONPEX is the only payment platform or integration you must have to cover the whole payment universe.

Finally, talking about what’s next, how does ONPEX help its customers prepare for the future of payments?

With flexible and innovative technology and our acquiring network, we enable our customers to focus on their ideas of interaction with their customers. Based on our platform, any future use case can be built. In 2015, ONPEX will provide a global collection, settlement and cash management solution that is fully integrated with all offered forms and methods of payment.

About Christoph Tutsch

Christoph Tutsch is the founder and CEO of ONPEX. He set up and funded the business in 2010 to provide businesses with a better way of handling online payments. He is responsible for the overall direction of the business and its continuing growth around the world. A lifelong entrepreneur, Christoph was previously co-founder and director of several companies in the telecoms and marketing industries.

About the company

ONPEX is a global, white-label cloud payment solution combining card processing and alternative payment methods on one unified, omni-channel Platform as a Service (PaaS). ONPEX solutions accelerate international expansion and the development of ISOs, PSPs, banks and developers and offer the flexibility they need to grow globally in the payment business.