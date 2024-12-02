Bringing A2A payments into the future – Zimpler interview

Tell us about Zimpler and what the company’s vision is.

At Zimpler, we want to change how the world pays by simplifying payments. Today we expect same-day delivery for physical goods, but it can take days for a cross-border transaction to complete. That is not good enough in a world where everything moves fast and ‘instant’ is a label on everything.

An Open Banking solution, like real-time account-to-account payments, is faster and safer than using credit cards – and cheaper – as A2A payments significantly cut costs. With Zimpler’s instant payment solutions like Payins, Payouts, and other B2C and B2B products, we are on a single mission of simplifying transactions between businesses and people everywhere.





What drives the growth of A2A payments and in what regions is this trend accelerating?

We can see strong growth in account-to-account payments made across the globe. Early adopters and local solutions, like Swish and Vipps, have paved the way in the Nordics – our biggest market to date.

Regulatory tailwinds for the industry are spreading worldwide, with PSD2 in the EU, Faster Payment System in the UK, PIX in Brazil, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India – with the US moving in the same direction. I believe it is the core driver allowing growth in the segment. It truly is a megatrend within payments as, soon, more than 70% of the world's population could access instant account-to-account payments with live – and announced – initiatives.

There is a vast number of use cases for account-to-account payments. We can see a trend in this solution being implemented everywhere from online entertainment to, for example, paying directly for subscriptions or financial services. In contrast, in sectors like lending, account-to-account payments allow customers to receive money instantly through a Payout function. In reverse, Payins are, of course, also possible.

In regions where ecommerce is a dominant market segment A2A payments allow for stronger customer relationships between them and the merchants. Zimpler is working to solve domestic and international real-time account-to-account payments by providing customers with a wide network of local and international banks across Europe. That allows for strong and trustworthy relationships, enabling real-time payments for a wider range of merchants.





In March 2022, Zimpler received equity funding from Nordstjernan Growth. Our readers are curious to know how the funds will be utilised and how they tie in with Zimpler’s global expansion plan.

Nordstjernan is one of the most reputable investors in the Nordic. Their foundation lies in the trade industry and they are long-term owner investing in macro themes.

The funding will further fuel Zimpler's growth in three verticals: the first is geographic expansion. Zimpler is now live in eight European countries and we’ve most recently launched in Norway, with ambitious geographical expansion plans spanning Europe and beyond. The other two verticals are new product offerings and new business segments. We’re a profitable business focused on quality growth and the recent funding will help us accelerate all our plans.





Where do you see A2A payments heading in the future?

A2A payments will continue to take market shares from legacy payment methods such as cards and BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later). Most importantly, account-to-account payments will enable unique use cases and allow businesses and people to transact in ways they haven’t done before.

When we think about where a trend is heading, we focus on gazing at the world we currently know. Imagine a situation where your refrigerator orders your milk. Bank rails will power those transactions. Or perhaps an instance where you connect faster payments to your ERP system (Enterprise Resource System). A2A payments have the security and price structure to power a new world of transactions – at novel speeds – and we will be there when that happens.





What does the future of Zimpler look like?

Zimpler exists for one sole purpose: to simplify payments. Every day we push the limits of innovation, meeting the industry’s – and our merchant’s – ever-changing needs, demands, and challenges. We know and understand payments, and the impact of providing a seamless flow is at the core of our offering – as that is what generates maximum value for our partners.

We are building a global payment company with the ambition to support merchants worldwide and connect them with their customers in new ways. We are constantly looking at venturing into new segments to find new use cases for our solutions and diversify the business. Within the next year, we will continue to expand our footprint globally and see us venture outside of Europe.





About Johan Strand

Johan Strand is a fintech and technology enthusiast with over ten years of experience in the fintech industry – with a proven track record of network building, facilitating business growth, and leading high-performance global teams.

His mission is to build a global digital payment company, bringing efficiency, inclusion, and transparency to the digital banking world. He hopes to inspire future companies to take risks to overcome complex challenges and benefit those who want the convenience of simple, fast, and secure payment flows.





About Zimpler

Zimpler is a Swedish next-generation fintech company offering more secure transactions. Specialists in account-to-account payments, Zimpler is trusted by consumers and merchants across Europe to pay and get paid. The company is rapidly expanding in new key markets with a mission to simplify payment transactions everywhere. Learn more at Zimpler.com.