Alexey Nasonov, Worldcore: "We are setting up the new standards for successful FinTech companies in the CEE region"

A few years ago, wire transfers were possible only via a bank account. There were very limited and less flexible services available for this kind of transactions. With the digitalization of the financial services industry and introduction of electronic wallet solutions, another option became available. A modern, comprehensive online payment solution has been developed in the field of FinTech startups around the globe. Worldcore, a Central Europe-based FinTech company, is the most fruitful and user-friendly platform for a wide range of international B2C and B2B payment services.

Could you tell us more about the history of Worldcore?

The idea to enter the FinTech business crossed my mind almost 2 years ago. The company was established under the name of Swifthub in early 2014 and in September 2015 we rebranded to Worldcore and migrated to Czech Republic as a payment institution. We consider the Central and Eastern Europe as a dynamic region where many startups are being developed. Thats why we totally moved business to Prague, Czech Republic. We are a financial institution operating under the EU payment services regulations of 2009. We perceive Prague as a gateway city, an ideal multicultural place for business development.

What is the nature of your business?

Worldcore is a successful online payment service provider with global ambitions. We provide our clients with an up-to-date multi-currency payment accounts solution complemented with a wide range of additional services. Our payment platform is based on over 10 servers with extended security, data encryption, SMS authentication and one-time PIN authentication for highest security level. Moreover, we cooperate with more than 10 business partners and banks in Europe.

In a nutshell, we are a complete bank account alternative solution for SWIFT/SEPA transfers for business, ecommerce and individuals in addition to modern cost-effective and easily accessible payment solutions.

Why the Worldcore brand?

Worldcore brand has a global meaning like a world core / center of global payments. The brand expresses our global way of thinking and operating. The core brand value is to be reliable, safe, transparent and user-friendly. Moreover, our logo symbolizes market growth (W) combined with the circle, a core of the world (a globe/earth).

What about your clients?

We offer our services to both individuals and business clients. Worldcore payment service is very suitable for affiliate programs, international companies, online marketplaces, small business, forex brokers, freelancers and SME companies. Our payment system is an ideal solution for everyone using cross-border payments and global payouts. Concerning the current portfolio, 90% of our clients are based in EU countries, 10% in Australia, China and Asian countries. 70% of the clients are involved in various online businesses. Our services are accessible in more than 10 major currencies, covering over 2 billion potential consumers.

What are the most frequent payments options?

This is a variable. Hovewer, according to statistics, 80% of the clients are using our services to receive wire transfers and withdraw money to Worldcore debit card that is usable for travelling, shopping and ATM withdrawals. 20% of the clients are using Worldcore to make cost-effective corporate payments to partners, clients, suppliers and employees to Worldcore prepaid debit cards, bank accounts or any Visa/MasterCard credit and debit cards around the globe (e.g. salaries, wages, incentives, bonuses, rewards, affiliate payouts, etc.).

Can you name the 5 key benefits of using Worldcore?

• Complete „24/7/365“ alternative to traditional bank account with quick and fully electronic client on-boarding

• Industry-leading Worldcore Ultimate MasterCard with daily cash withdrawal limit of EUR 4,000 and instant top-up from Worldcore payment account + Worldcore prepaid Virtual Card

• Worldcore API for ecommerce and mass payments

• No setup fees

• No monthly maintenance fees and discounted rates on individual basis for high-volume clients

What is on your roadmap for 2016?

We expect the upcoming year to be the most challenging for Worldcore. For example, Worldcore Mobile Apps full of FinTech innovations will be presented to cover mobile payments and contactless payments markets. We expect our presence in at least 3 more EU countries. Concerning other news...Over 10 new options for account top-up and withdrawal, multi-currency credit/debit card processing services, over five new B2B payment services, etc. Moreover, a Voice Biometrics authentication solution is getting integrated now and will be presented before the end of 2016. We keep our clients informed constantly via our website worldcore.eu, social networks, press-releases and other communications. Worldcore platform is also getting PCI DSS 3.1 Level 1 compliant which will allow us to enter the global aqcuiring services market starting with March 2016.

How to get started?

Its easier than you think. Users need to go to Worldcore.eu and follow the hassle-free application procedure, without any paperwork. It takes just a few minutes. For all clients, we provide a same-day approval guarantee in case all provided documents are valid and clearly readable and nature of business and clients profile is completely clear to our compliance officers.

About Alexey Nasonov

Alexey Nasonov is the CEO of Worldcore. He has more than 8 year experience in stock trading, electronic money and startup development. Alexey has a Masters degree (Master of Audit, Finance and Banking).

About Worldcore

Worldcore provides a wide range of financial services including access to bank payments, e-currency payments, prepaid debit cards and payouts to any Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards for both individuals and businesses.