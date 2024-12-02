Worldcore – a convenient and easy-to-use payment service

Worldcore is a Europe-based global online payment service provider offering multi-currency payment accounts in more than 10 major currencies, covering over 2 billion consumers. Worldcore service makes sending and receiving local and international wire transfers available to any business without limitation but in compliance with international regulations.

What customer demand does it satisfy?

The company’s goal is to cover the most possible number of global payment services to provide the ability to send and receive any types of payments through a single account at Worldcore payment service. Worldcore is a complete alternative to your current business or personal bank account with modern payment solutions that are not included in traditional banking services. It is reliable, safe, transparent and user-friendly.

What is the added value?

Worldcore provides a wide range of financial services including access to bank payments, e-currency payments, prepaid debit cards and multi-currency single and mass payouts to any Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards for both individuals and businesses.

For ecommerce services providers and international businesses

• Worldcore solution is very suitable for consulting companies, law services companies, ecommerce, travel and job portals, non-profits, software development companies, freelancers, equipment trading companies, affiliate programs, forex brokers and traders, and covers most of online and offline industries. Worldcore is an ideal solution for cross-border payments and global payouts to bank accounts, e-currencies and credit/debit cards around the globe at very low fees.

• Corporate clients are provided with an automatic batch payout processing through Worldcore API, complemented with an invoice-issuing options. Worldcore API can be used for both automated single and mass payments to all supported directions (bank transfers, money transfers to any Visa/MasterCard, funding of Worldcore-issued Ultimate MasterCard).

• Worldcore payment gateway includes ecommerce merchant interface. It allows merchants to easily integrate payment interface into their websites to process payments.

• A totally new special service for high-volume clients is a personal on-line concierge service, available around the clock in live chat, Skype, e-mail, phone and even What’s app for immediate assistance .

• Payroll solutions is also what Worldcore can offer for companies. Worldcore-branded debit cards for employees with instant top-up from Worldcore account, express courier delivery option and industry-leading cash withdrawal limits are available for the order.

For Individuals

• Worldcore offers a payment toolkit for individual transactions. Consumers can get wire transfers from their employer or any other third-party and turn it into cash with just a few clicks.

• Worldcore individual account is a multifunctional financial instrument for individual customers. The Worldcore platform provides prepaid virtual and physical debit card at the lowest rates starting from USD 1. Worldcore Ultimate MasterCard is offered in USD, GBP and EUR with a daily cash withdrawal limit of EUR 4,000. The card can be used at millions of ATMs or POS terminals.

How does it work?

Worldcore is an ideal all-in-one solution for cross-border payments and global payouts to bank accounts, e-currencies and credit/debit cards at very low rates with no setup fees and no monthly maintenance fees. Users need to enter the website Worldcore.eu and follow the hasslfe-free application procedure. Worldcore provides a same-day approval guarantee for all clients applying for payment account.

How to accept bank transfers through Worldcore?

• Apply for free and instant Worldcore payment account on Worldcore.eu website

• Complete easy verification process that is required to verify identity of the client and company details to comply with AML/KYC requirements. Same day approval guaranteed for all corporate account holders

• Visit Load account section of your account area to get wiring instructions for accepting bank transfers

About Gabriel Tkac

Prior to joining Worldcore, Gabriel Tkac worked on managing positions at UniCredit Bank, Equa bank and GfK in Prague, Czech Republic. He was responsible for marketing communications and business development operations. He graduated from the Charles University of Prague.

About Worldcore

