Why 2020 is the year of cross-border ecommerce in Japan

Japan is the world’s third-biggest economy. Its GDP per capita is just under USD 40,000, according to GDP per capita (current USD) - Japan, World. The World Bank. That’s almost four times the global average. The average Japanese consumer spends USD 1,666 a year with ecommerce merchants. And the Japanese ecommerce market, already worth over USD 160 billion, is growing by an impressive 9% a year, according to internal PPRO research.

The story these statistics tell is that Japan is a highly prosperous, developed, cosmopolitan and well-connected market. But there is a growing perception among Japanese consumers that they are getting less value for money than in the past.

For comparison, PPRO internal data analysis shows that in Hong Kong, that figure is 75%, in the Philippines 50% and in China 43%. So, what’s different about Japan? This feels like a loss for both parties.





It’s also something of a mystery. It could be that some of the explanation lies in long-standing misperceptions. Western companies may think that Japan, with a culture perceived as being very different from their own, is a difficult place to do business.





There has been a long-running pessimism in Western media about Japan and its economy, which has misled Westerners into thinking that the Japanese market is less desirable than it really is. For years, Western economists, pundits and politicians have been speaking about “Japanificiation”. This refers to the economic conditions that prevail in most of the developed world: relatively low growth rates (compared to previous eras) combined with persistently low inflation.





But this is a highly distorted view of Japan’s attractiveness as a consumer and retail market. If you ignore the gloom around the country’s supposed “low-growth” economy, what emerges is a picture of a highly connected economy with low rates of penetration by cross-border e-commerce specialists. And while we may not be able to pin down exactly the reasons why this should be the case, that it suggests a market rich with opportunity for experienced cross-border sellers.





In other words, the ecommerce competition is very low in this area with high demand.





Japan is a great place to do business. On the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index , Japan ranks higher than countries such as France, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands. The country scores well in areas such as ease of starting a new business, protection for investors and ease of trading across borders.





All of these factors — the low competitive market penetration, high levels of connectivity, good financial infrastructure, high level of online spend and a growing emphasis on value for money — all suggest a market with plenty of potential for ecommerce merchants with the market strategy and local insight to give Japanese consumers what they want. And the advantage is bound to reside with the first movers in each category. In which case, the question is, who will be first to overcome their trepidation and go on to make it big in Japan?

