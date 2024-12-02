Virtual payments industry events to attend in 2021

Anda Kania
18 Jan 2021 / 5 Min Read
MPE 2021 (22-25 February)
Merchant Payment Ecosystem gathers every year a large number of industry players – payment solution providers, merchants, regulators, card networks, acquirers, industry experts – that share their expertise on the latest trends in payments and technologies to drive the industry forward. After MPE Summer Week 2020 online conference in September, this year, MPE organizes the annual event online for the first time. The discussions will revolve around topics such as:
MPE Awards program is still on, so for companies interested in participating, there’s still time to join the competition by 31 January. Moreover, startups are once again invited to showcase their unique solutions in the Innovation Corner Competition.
Paris Fintech Forum
There is no specific date for this event, as it’s planned to be broadcasted throughout the year, and the organizers assured us that Paris Fintech Forum will keep the same high standards as before when it comes to topics and speakers.
The sessions will be organized across six thematic streams:
Apart from these sessions, the event will host an award programme, PFF Fintech Award, where young companies can exhibit in the startup village, and the Women in Finance Lunch.
MRC Spring (27-29 April)
With a large community of fraud prevention solution providers, payment service providers and merchants, Merchant Risk Council organizes events with a focus on ecommerce fraud and payments. MRC Spring is now looking for speakers to address topics such as:
The above themes are just a few examples to understand the overall direction of the event, but there is a comprehensive list of topics on the event’s website.
MoneyLive Summit
The format of this event is also different than the classic setup. The organizers have three main channels to share their content throughout March and April via MoneyLive TV. They will broadcast 10 episodes with speakers discussing topics such as:
Other relevant topics for payments and banking will be found at MoneyLive Content Corner that will feature on-demand videos, podcasts, and report, and MoneyLive Connect, a networking virtual place with including 1-1 connections, drop in discussions, roundtables, meet the speaker sessions, and more.
PAYMENTSFN 2021 (12-13 May)
This is a free-access conference for payments professionals organized by Spreedly, a payments orchestration solution provider. The key themes are international payments, payments innovation and ROI in payments, but an agenda is not available yet. However, the 2020 event is a good example of what we could expect this year in terms of quality and topics. The content was mostly educational split into keynotes, panels and fireside chats, and focused on payment strategies and innovation, customer experience, and compliance. The event is mostly dedicated to merchants, platforms, marketplaces, and solutions providers, but the informative presentations are suited for anyone interested in learning more about the payment’s ecosystem worldwide.
Money20/20
This year, Money20/20 celebrates their 10th anniversary, and the plan is to organize the event on-site in Europe and the US, however, the evolution of the pandemic is still uncertain, even with the existing COVID-19 vaccine programme. Therefore, we don’t know where the event will take place, but we can easily anticipate that somehow Money20/20 will happen, and they will surely address the same inclusive format that covers everything related to payments, fintech, and banking. Until further notice on the Money20/20 location and agenda for this year, they have several educational series available on demand – MoneyTalks, MoneyFest, and MoneyPot – very helpful for anyone interested in how the industry looked in 2020, and what are some of the future perspectives.
And many more?
For the first half of 2021, we should definitely expect only virtual events, and it is very likely to have the same pattern for the rest of the year. But regardless of the circumstances, we should ultimately take the best out of what these virtual conferences can offer, which is the knowledge.
Apart from the ones listed above, you could also check eCommerce Expo, PayExpo, Seamless events by Terrapin, Global Payments Summit, Trustech to name a few.
About Anda Kania
Anda is doctor in Political Sciences, currently exploring her research skills to discover the latest trends in the payment and commerce industry. Anda has used her position of senior editor at The Paypers to analyse the hottest topics, and to discuss them with thought leaders in order to get the pulse of the payments environment.
