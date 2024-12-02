The way to achieve a successful global agreement

Nitros products - Nitro Pro, Nitro Cloud, and Nitro Reader - are used by more than 450,000 businesses around the world, ranging from enterprises like Collier’s and Nestle to small businesses. As Nitro Pro and Nitro Reader began to experience growth and become the solutions of choice for a global customer base, Nitro looked to outsource its ecommerce in order to focus valuable resources on its software product development. Originally utilizing another ecommerce provider, Nitro experienced challenges with the shopping cart platform, transparency of vendor costs and overall platform functionality.

Bridging the Gap

The Nitro team evaluated several ecommerce provider options and ultimate chose cleverbridge, a provider of ecommerce technology, services and expertise for global software and cloud companies, due to the organization’s market performance and experience, intuitive platform and client support.

“We wanted a full-service partner that would provide quality of service beyond just the ecommerce platform,” said Mike Leyden, VP of Growth, Nitro. “cleverbridge not only demonstrated a proven track record of delivering end-to-end ecommerce solutions for global companies, but their quality of support and services is what really made them stand out. We are able to leverage their extensive expertise in ecommerce, as they truly understood our needs and were able to customize a solution that was right for our growing company.”

Nitro not only appreciated cleverbridge’s experience, but also realized additional benefits such as the ease of integration and speed of implementation. cleverbridge’s ecommerce platform is flexible enough to be customized to meet client’s unique requirements, yet it can be implemented in a fraction of the time required by competing services.

“cleverbridge’s responsive and collaborative approach from their dedicated team could not have made it any easier,” said Leyden. “We were able to migrate to a customized solution and go live on their platform in less than three weeks, and our ecommerce never skipped a beat.”

Business Value

After migrating Nitro’s existing data from its previous provider to its ecommerce platform, the cleverbridge team immediately began working with Nitro to develop a global ecommerce optimization strategy. The optimization strategy evaluated various factors - such as the number of steps in the shopping process, graphical elements on the page and selling tools employed in the cart - and analyzed how each factor influenced conversion rates and average order value in order to determine a winning combination. The strategy delivered the following:

In-Application Ordering

Looking to convert more customers from the free, fully functional 14-day trial version of its products, Nitro tasked cleverbridge with developing an ordering system that allows customers to purchase a product upgrade or renewal directly inside the application with the same checkout process as its website. cleverbridge developed and implemented the in-app ordering feature, along with incorporating in-app pop-ups and marketing banners encouraging trial upgrades. The positive results became apparent immediately.

“The introduction of in-app ordering has performed exactly how we had hoped,” said Leyden. “In just the first quarter of implementation, we realized over 70,200 shopping cart sessions initiated and conversion rates are steadily increasing as it continues to be one of our highest traffic sources.”

In the first two quarters after implementation, the in-application ordering accounted for 23% of total impressions and 17% of total revenue and today accounts for 30% of Nitro’s overall revenue.

Multivariate A/B Testing / Cross-selling

With cleverbridge’s flexible platform, Nitro applied cleverbridge’s real-time multivariate A/B testing for their checkout process, enabling them to quickly determine if items such as price points, cart layouts, and cross-sells were having a significant impact on conversion. Based on the split test results, Nitro implemented product cross-sells and achieved a 22% increase in cross-sell revenue over the previous quarter. Software Assurance protection and backup CD cross-sells were also added to the order confirmation page resulting in a significant increase in revenue. Lastly, a configuration performance split test also determined a new shopping cart design that increased average order value 21% in the first 41 days.

During 2012-2014, Nitro has leveraged the cleverbridge platform to complete several other multivariate tests focused around cart design, checkout process order steps, contextual marketing banners and banner messaging. Through the testing implemented in Nitro Pro v7, Nitro Pro v8 and Nitro Pro v9, they have experienced an 88% increase in average daily conversion rates and a 380% increase in average sessions per day for each version of Nitro Pro.

Business Intelligence

Nitro also relies heavily on the cleverbridge Business Intelligence (BI) tool to make data-driven business decisions. The BI tool is tightly integrated with Nitro’s ecommerce system to provide robust data and analytics. The decision support tool allows them to drill down to analyze revenue data, ultimately enabling them to optimize sales. With the BI tool, Nitro was able to identify opportunities with pricing in India and Mexico which, otherwise, would not have been visible.

“As Nitro continues to serve a global customer base, it is extremely valuable to have an end-to-end ecommerce solution with cleverbridge to account for differences in markets so that we can effectively adapt our sales efforts to local needs,” said Leyden. “Along with their team of experts, cleverbridge’s advanced features and robust analytics have enabled us to increase sales and conversions, improve efficiency and move beyond previous ecommerce capabilities, ultimately delivering positive results for our bottom line.”

