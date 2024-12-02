The road to open payments

The digitalisation of commerce continues to drive customer demand for new payment solutions that are faster, more transparent, less risky, and cost efficient. In Europe, payment initiation services (PIS) will enable banks and other PSPs to offer open payment solutions to their corporate and SME clients. Open payments are account-to-account payments initiated by a PSP directly from the customer’s bank account (with the customer’s consent) and credited to the merchant’s account. Open payments are expected to take an increasing share of European payment volume as a result of trends in client demand, the availability of instant payment infrastructure, and regulatory support.

Open payment use cases can help companies to provide better payment experiences, not only for ecommerce but also in other online environments – to replace legacy payment methods such as bank transfers and checks. Examples include the following:

High fee environments, e.g., travel industry/airlines, luxury goods : Open payments enable high-value purchases (no risk), eliminate chargebacks, and reduce cost.

Repeat businesses with high velocity and returning customers : Such businesses can offer loyalty programmes to convert consumers to open payments.

Gaming/gambling industry : Clients are more used to a wider choice of payment methods, as issuer risk policies limit the use of cards. Open payments fit very well to the needs of this industry.

Companies with an online presence that only accept debit payments such as bank transfers, debit card payments, and checks : Using open payments will improve the reconciliation of receivables, as the payment reference is automatically included. An example is property/rental payments in countries such as the UK.

Financial services, e.g., money transfer, credit card repayments: One promising use case is to combine PIS with AIS to obtain a real-time credit score on a customer and provide instant loans at the POS (POS finance).

Recent Aite Group research commissioned by Token (The Road to Open Payments) shows that there is significant interest from PSPs to offer PIS and enable financial institutions and merchants to offer open payments to end users. Large banks and acquirers report that they will launch PIS in 2020. The research also includes PSPs that are already actively offering PIS in business-to-consumer and/or business-to-business applications (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Bank and PSP plans to offer PIS

Source: Aite Group interviews of 15 banks, PSPs, and payment solution providers in Europe, January to March 2020

Outlook for open payments

Open payments is an emerging space right now. A number of factors need to be addressed by the market to achieve adoption of open payments, from both the demand and the supply side:

