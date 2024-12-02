The rise of cryptocurrency in global ecommerce

Global ecommerce continues its upward trajectory despite substantial headwinds such as economic uncertainty, tariff barriers, and geopolitical tensions. According to Global Data, it is projected to expand from USD 7.7 trillion in 2025 to USD 11.7 trillion by 2030, reflecting a strong 8.5% CAGR. This growth is driving demand for payment solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and offer greater flexibility.

Among emerging alternative payment methods (APMs), cryptocurrency has evolved from a niche experiment to a strategic consideration for forward-thinking merchants. While its adoption is still in the early stages – accounting for less than 1% of global ecommerce transactions in 2024 – shifting consumer sentiment suggests a transformation on the horizon. A global survey conducted by Arlington Research and Kaspersky reveals that 44% of consumers expect cryptocurrency to become a mainstream payment option for online shopping in the coming years.





From experimental to strategic

Cryptocurrency's entry into the ecommerce world dates back to the now-legendary 2010 purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoin – an amount that would be worth more than a billion dollars today. What was initially perceived as little more than a technological novelty has gradually gained legitimacy as a viable payment method, propelled by growing institutional support and the emergence of digitally native consumers.

By 2025, this evolution has translated into tangible market presence, with around 15,174 businesses globally and about 2,300 retailers in the US alone. This uptick has been catalysed by major payment processors like PayPal, Stripe, and Square, which have integrated crypto payment options into their platforms. This integration enables merchants to accept digital assets without managing wallets or dealing with volatility risks.

While technological advances have made cryptocurrency more accessible to businesses of all sizes, adoption has been more prevalent among larger retailers that have the resources and technical capabilities to support new payment technologies.





Four pathways to crypto integration

Cryptocurrency adoption within ecommerce can be categorised into four approaches:

Merchant-led adoption: retailers directly integrate crypto as a payment method. Third-party-led adoption: gift card providers enable customers to purchase cards with crypto and use them on major ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Lazada. Financial institution (FI)-led adoption: major card networks like Visa and Mastercard utilise existing payment rails to facilitate crypto transactions. Companies such as PayPal allow crypto funding sources, converting to fiat at the point of sale. Stripe’s stablecoin-backed cards are also facilitating the conversion of crypto into fiat, simplifying the process for merchants. Customer-led adoption: as consumers increasingly prefer crypto payments, merchants may feel pressured to include this as an option.





Key cryptocurrencies shaping the ecommerce landscape

While Bitcoin remains the leading cryptocurrency, the ecommerce ecosystem has diversified to include several other digital currencies, each offering unique advantages. Among the most widely accepted are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and stablecoins like USDT and USDC. While the former are often valued for their brand recognition and user adoption, it is the stablecoins that are gaining popularity in ecommerce due to their price stability. Across the board, these digital currencies are also appreciated for their transaction efficiency – including faster settlement times, lower processing fees in some cases, and the ability to operate without traditional intermediaries.

The table below is a high-level comparison of these cryptocurrencies that ecommerce brands are accepting as payment:

Cryptocurrency Use cases Strengths Limitations Bitcoin (BTC) High-value transactions Most recognised, secure, decentralised, store of value Slower transactions and higher fees compared to other cryptocurrencies

Ethereum (ETH) Smart contracts, decentralised applications Programmable transactions, blockchain flexibility High fees, scalability issues Litecoin (LTC) General purchases Faster and cheaper compared to BTC and ETH Less widespread adoption and investment appeal compared to BTC Dogecoin (DOGE) Microtransactions, tipping, payments in niche communities Fast, low-cost transactions, community-driven High volatility, limited long-term stability Stablecoins (USDT, USDC) Routine payments, low volatility risk, cross-border transactions Price stability, pegged to a fiat currency Dependency on reserves, regulatory scrutiny

Adoption patterns and regional dynamics

Cryptocurrency adoption in ecommerce varies significantly across regions, driven by factors such as regulatory clarity, economic conditions, and cultural attitudes toward digital innovation.

North America leads in infrastructure and fintech integration, with stablecoin regulation progressing steadily. However, regulatory ambiguity and state-level variations still hinder broader adoption.

In contrast, Europe has taken a pioneering role with its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), providing regulatory certainty that encourages ecommerce integration.

Asia-Pacific remains fragmented, with progressive countries like Singapore and Japan fostering adoption, while others like China favour state-backed digital currencies. However, high digital asset adoption in Southeast Asia highlights the region's potential, despite regulatory inconsistencies.

Latin America ’s adoption is shaped by economic instability, with hyperinflation and currency devaluation prompting cryptocurrency usage. While some countries like Brazil and El Salvador are advancing crypto-friendly policies, infrastructure gaps and inconsistent regulation present challenges.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa region shows promise, particularly in progressive Gulf states like the UAE. Mobile money integration, however, remains a hurdle in areas like Kenya and South Africa. Increased crypto trading and institutional support, particularly around stablecoins, signal a positive trend for broader adoption.

The table below provides a list of companies (across different regions) that currently accept cryptocurrencies as payments, either directly or through partnerships. It includes the accepted cryptocurrencies, partnership details, and the method of acceptance. Please note that this list is for illustrative purposes only and is not exhaustive.

Region Company: cryptocurrencies accepted Partnership/integration Method of acceptance North America Overstock: BTC, ETH, XMR, LTC, XRP, DASH, BCH ShapeShift 50% turned into fiat, 50% held as cryptocurrency Starbucks: BTC, ETH, LTC Bakkt Converted into fiat NewEgg: BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DOGE, EBTC, Dai, USDC, GUSD, XRT, USDT, GUSD BitPay Converted into fiat Shopify: BTC, ETH Multiple integrations Dependent on specific retailers Menufy: 13, including BTC, DOGE, XRP, LTC, USDC, Gemini Dollar BitPay N/A Europe Printemps: BTC, ETH Binance N/A Alza: BTC Bitcoinpay Returns facilitated in fiat Just Eat: BTC BitPay Converted into fiat Travala: over 100, including BTC, AVA, ETH, XRP, BCH Binance Holds BTC and AVA in treasury airBaltic: BTC, ETH, BCH, DOGE, GUSD, USDC, USDP, BUSD BitPay Converted into fiat Asia-Pacific Rakuten: BTC, ETH, BCH Rakuten Wallet Accepts directly or converts to fiat Wafuu: 16, including BTC, USDT, ETH, TON, SOL N/A N/A Charles & Keith: BTC, ETH, USDT TripleA Converted into fiat Kibbles: ETH, BTC, DOGE, USDC, etc. N/A N/A Mercari: BTC Mercoin (subsidiary) Converted into fiat Latin America Grupo Elektra: BTC BitPay Converted into fiat Distribuidora Morazan: BTC Blink Accepts directly or converts to fiat McDonalds: BTC N/A N/A Salvadorean Tours: BTC N/A N/A Middle East and Africa The List: BTC BitPay N/A Plazzo Versace Dubai: BTC, BNB, ETH Binance N/A South African Travel Desk: multiple (not specified) Coinpay N/A eGifts24: BTC, ETH, XRP, USDC, BUSD, USDT N/A N/A Takealot.com: BTC BITX, PayFast N/A Fuge: BTC, among others (not specified) Coinazer N/A

Sources: company websites

Strategic advantages for ecommerce

Accepting cryptocurrencies in ecommerce offers several advantages, including lower processing fees (typically under 1% compared to credit cards' 2-5%), faster payment settlement (minutes instead of days), and enhanced security through blockchain technology. Crypto payments are also irreversible, eliminating chargeback risks. A key benefit is their cross-border capability, allowing direct transactions between buyers and sellers without complex banking processes, intermediaries, or high currency conversion fees – making global sales simpler and more cost-effective. Additionally, merchants can position their brands as innovative, attract tech-savvy consumers, and diversify payment methods.





Barriers to widespread adoption

However, several barriers have limited cryptocurrency adoption in the ecommerce ecosystem:

The absence of chargebacks raises concerns for both customers and regulators.

Customer awareness and familiarity remain low, leading to hesitation and slower adoption.

Price volatility of traditional cryptocurrencies poses financial risks for merchants, though stablecoins are increasingly seen as a practical solution. Additionally, utilising payment processors that offer instant conversion to fiat can shield businesses from price volatility.

Regulatory uncertainty creates compliance challenges across different regions.

Scalability issues can cause transaction delays and higher fees during periods of high network demand.





Future outlook and business implications

The adoption of cryptocurrencies in ecommerce is still in its early stages but is steadily gaining momentum, driven by merchant integration, growing consumer interest, and institutional support. As major payment networks like Visa and Mastercard integrate stablecoin solutions and different regions across the globe show strong adoption trends, the role of cryptocurrency in ecommerce is expected to expand significantly.

Looking ahead, stablecoins are set to enhance the viability of crypto payments by mitigating price volatility and bridging digital and traditional currencies. In the near term, adoption will likely continue to be indirect, facilitated by payment processors that convert crypto to fiat, shielding businesses from volatility risks. However, as blockchain infrastructure and regulatory clarity evolve, direct acceptance could become more feasible.

Stablecoins are also emerging as strong candidates for agentic payments, where AI agents autonomously initiate and complete transactions. Their programmability, 24/7 infrastructure, and ability to operate without intermediaries make them particularly well-suited for this next wave of digital commerce. As agentic payments become more prevalent in the coming years, crypto adoption could accelerate significantly.

For innovative ecommerce merchants, the question is no longer whether to adopt cryptocurrency but how to strategically incorporate it into their payment systems. In doing so, the key is not to rush into adopting every available cryptocurrency, but to take a measured approach that aligns with business objectives, customer needs, and risk tolerance.





About Tue To

Tue To, based in San Francisco, is the Head of Advanced Payments and Fintech for North America at Edgar, Dunn & Company. She has over 15 years of experience in economic and strategy consulting, assisting clients worldwide in optimising their payment operations, identifying new business opportunities, and implementing innovation solutions to drive growth and profitability through a combination of strategic thinking and practical insights. Tue’s expertise spans various areas, including payment processing, card networks, mobile payments, international remittances, and emerging technologies.





About Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC)

Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC) is an independent global payments consultancy. The company is widely regarded as a trusted adviser, providing a full range of strategy consulting services, expertise, and market insights. EDC expertise includes M&A due diligence, legal and regulatory support across the payment ecosystem, fintech, mobile payments, digitalisation of retail and corporate payments, and financial services.