The perfect checkout scenario: How Payment Orchestration benefits both merchants and customers





When we use the term 'payment orchestration' today, we typically mean a layer between the POS/Shop System of a merchant and the payment methods it is offering to its customers. After years of relying almost exclusively on PSPs and aggregators,, taking control not only of fraud prevention and risk management, but also being able to utilise smart routing in order to reduce fees, increase acceptance rates, and utilise tokenization to streamline recurring billing, while avoiding provider lock-in.It can surely be said that it’s no longer a trend, but rather a best practice to use a payment orchestration platform. It’s not easy for individual PSPs to live up to their 'just integrate our platform and be set for life' pitch. Merchants of today are better informed, often need to consolidate multiple legacy systems and want to enter new markets quickly without having to update their internal processes when they do so.What has further accelerated this shift is the big wave of consolidation we have seen in recent years in the processor, acquirer, and PSP space – there have been countless mergers and acquisitions, many of them citing 'synergies' and 'optimisation' as main drivers for such deals. In reality, the more relevant factors are the acquisition of additional volume and market share – there is rarely a priority on efficiency. The process of consolidating multiple legacy platforms typically is a time-consuming one. Due to this, merchants are often left with the same challenges they had initially – having to deal with multiple, disparate payment platforms themselves, even if these platforms are now under the same ownership.On the post-processing side of things, the benefits of using a Payment Orchestration Platform as a Service for merchants are clear: they instantly have access to centralised settlement control, reconciliation, and risk management over all their brands and payment methods. They can minimise their exposure to regulatory issues like PCI compliance, GDPR, and PSD2/SCA while maintaining maximal control over their payment data.In addition, they do not have to worry about adding new payment methods to their portfolio or maintaining API changes in existing ones and, of course, smart routing helps them keep MIDs 'healthy' and cross-border fees low.

An often overlooked effect of applied payment orchestration, however, is the streamlined checkout process for the end-customer. Presenting them with country-specific payment methods and prices in their local currency improves not only conversion, but also the user experience.At IXOPAY, for example, we put a strong focus on the incorporation of merchant-specific data into this process (think 'VIP Customer Flags' or 'Manual Review' between Authorisation and Capture). A feature we call 'Customer Profiles' optimises the checkout process even more by letting the end-customers store and prioritise the payment methods they would like to have on file, which can then be presented in a format optimised for the relevant client device – all this while never compromising on security, thanks to dynamic risk scoring in the background.Customer access and customer loyalty remain highly important topics for merchants – especially in times where large players such as Amazon increasingly succeed in 'going full 360' and closing off their ecosystems, your check-out process needs to be state-of-the-art and not merely a lot of payment logos in a row. Furthermore, user experience is a cardinal requirement for modern consumers to make an emotional connection with a brand, potentially resulting in win-win situations if merchants can provide tailor-made special offers to their clients based on the data provided during the checkout.Disruption is also approaching the point of sale: SoftPOS is coming of age, increasing numbers of 'brick and mortar' stores implement customer loyalty programs, stored payment methods, 'floating cashiers' and self-scanning, further blurring the line between 'card present' and 'card not present'.Lastly, even the card schemes, through EMVCo, have realised the potential of this topic and are now trying to address the very large ecommerce customer segment known as 'Guest Checkout' with the introduction of Secure Remote Commerce, for which initial specifications have just been released last June.The payment space is changing at an ever-increasing pace – almost as quickly as customer expectations! As a merchant, you should stay on top of things and get closer to the perfect checkout by opting for advanced payment orchestration now – your customers will thank you.

