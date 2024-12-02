Embedded Finance is an umbrella term for the integration of a diverse range of financial services in the platforms where they are used. The technology has proven impactful in the ecommerce industry, enabling consumers to access the financial services necessary to make a purchase within the merchant’s checkout, instead of visiting an external website.

Why Embedded Finance is a game-changer at the checkout

Ecommerce checkouts have undergone a considerable transformation over the last decade. First came PayPal, the first serious alternative to traditional payment cards and bank transfers. A wave of innovative fintechs followed suit, bringing lending, payments, and other financial services directly to the checkout.

Integrations with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) or lending providers are a powerful demonstration of the importance of Embedded Finance for merchants. Consumers previously unable to complete a purchase due to liquidity constraints are now able to split the cost across a few payments (BNPL) or longer-term instalments (embedded lending).

Enhanced payment experiences

One of the standout Embedded Finance innovations is the adoption of Open Banking-based payment methods at the checkout, often referred to as ‘pay by bank’. This payment method simplifies transactions by connecting directly to a customer's bank account, enabling quick and secure payments via Open Banking payment rails. For merchants, the benefits are substantial, lowering fees and alleviating cash flow problems caused by multi-day settlement periods. For consumers, pay by bank streamlines the payment process and limits the amount of personal financial information shared during transactions, enhancing privacy and security.

Boosting financial inclusivity

The rise of ecommerce in the 2000s was a significant catalyst for financial inclusivity, enabling consumers to conveniently purchase goods and services, while also making it possible for members of the community with a disability to independently access a wide range of merchants. The proliferation of Embedded Finance at the checkout promises another step towards financial inclusion.

Take pay by bank for instance. It significantly lowers operational fees, providing support for small businesses with tight profit margins. It increases the overall percentage of transactions the merchant receives and settles transactions within minutes, circumventing liquidity challenges and putting more money in the merchant's pockets.

Pay by bank also provides merchants with the means to offer incentives to customers by plugging into rewards programmes similar to those extended by credit card companies – such as air miles and other loyalty schemes. Enabling consumers to engage with reward programmes without a credit card or significant transaction volumes opens access to monetary incentives, further boosting financial inclusion at the checkout.

Upgrading traditional payment methods

In response to the rise of Embedded Finance, traditional payment processors and card networks are innovating to stay competitive. One significant development is the proliferation of virtual cards, which enhance security by allowing customers to regularly update their card details used for online transactions.

Driving innovation and growth

As consumers become more accustomed to encountering a variety of financial services at checkout, the Embedded Finance market is poised for substantial growth. In the US alone, embedded financial services are projected to generate USD 230 billion in revenue by 2025, a tenfold increase from 2020. This rapid expansion underscores the significant impact of Embedded Finance on the ecommerce sector.

About Maya Kumar

Maya’s career transitioned from law to finance, where she specialised in asset management at institutions like SMBC, RBS, AWAS, and DAE Capital. She then ventured into consumer-on-demand business, collaborating with large brands, before taking on commercial lead roles at Luno, N26, and ClearBank in the fintech sector. Currently, Maya serves as the EVP at Banked, focusing on driving growth and leading the adoption of pay by bank.

About Banked

Banked is building a new global payment network that allows consumers to pay directly using their bank without entering any financial data. The process is secure, as it leverages biometric authorisation, and results in real-time fund transfers to the merchant. Businesses benefit from up to 90% lower fees than traditional payment methods and virtually no fraud, promoting lower prices for consumers. Banked also offers tools for businesses to drive customer engagement and loyalty with incentives and rewards. For more information, visit www.banked.com.